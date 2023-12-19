Ukraine Reacts To Another Missile Test By North Korea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine strongly condemns the missile tests conducted the day before by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

This is stated in the commentary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

"The launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on December 18, 2023, is another evidence of the North Korean regime's systematic disregard for the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on the DPRK's nuclear and missile programs," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ukraine supports the efforts of its partners to increase pressure on Pyongyang to comply with international order and stop actions that could lead to further aggravation of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the world as a whole.

Two Russian warships on combat duty in Black Sea, nocarriers

"A decisive reaction should also follow the actions of those countries, primarily the Russian Federation, which, in violation of international obligations, assist in the development of North Korean nuclear and missile programs and continue prohibited cooperation with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the ministry emphasized.

As reported, North Korea launched a missile that flew about 570 km at a maximum altitude of 50 km and then crashed into the Sea of Japan east of the Korean Peninsula outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.