Here's Why Apple Will Not Be Able To Sell Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 In US

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple will no longer be permitted to sell its latest Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States beginning on December 21, with the last permissible pickup or delivery from Apple Stores being on December 24, the day of Christmas eve.

This action is in accordance with an ITC order resulting from Apple's patent dispute with Masimo, a producer of medical-grade devices like pulse oximeters, which are used to test blood oxygen levels. Apple is accused of copying Masimo's blood oxygen (SpO2) measuring technology, which is the source of the dispute.

It is important to note that the third and least expensive Apple Watch in this year's lineup, the Apple Watch SE 2, is not subject to this decision since it lacks a blood oxygen sensor. It's also important to remember that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Series 9 are still available for purchase outside of the US, so customers may still buy them in places like India, the UK, and other countries.

In a statement, Apple informed that the US International Trade Commission is now conducting a "presidential review period." "Even though the review process doesn't conclude until December 25, Apple is already preparing to comply in case the decision is upheld. This includes stopping sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 starting on December 21 on Apple and ending on December 24 at Apple retail stores," an official statement from Apple.

Apple stated further, "Apple is pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers and strongly disagrees with the order."

Further, Apple also acknowledged that if this order were to stay, and if the Biden administration does not veto the ban, Apple will take“all measures” to make both the watches available to US customers soon.