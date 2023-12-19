Azerbaijan's Example Expounds US Devaluing Its Friends - The Jerusalem Post

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The West
frequently assists its adversaries while abandoning its allies, and
Azerbaijan is subjected to a similar double standard, said Israeli
expert Dr. Mordechai Kedar, Trend reports.
Dr. Mordechai Keidar, the most famous Israeli expert on the Arab
world and Iran, a former lieutenant colonel of the Intelligence
Corps of the Israel Defense Forces, professor of Oriental Studies,
director of the Center for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies of
the prestigious Israeli Bar-Ilan University, and researcher at the
Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, wrote about this in an
article published in one of the world's most prestigious
publications - The Jerusalem Post newspaper.
The piece, headed "The West's Double Standards," mentions that
Azerbaijan and Armenia just took a significant step toward signing
a peace treaty by agreeing on confidence-building measures and the
mutual release of personnel. Despite this significant success, many
in the West continue to criticize Baku, a close ally of both the US
and Israel.
While Azerbaijan is on the verge of resolving its conflict with
Armenia, 60 US Senators have urged President Biden to send security
support to Yerevan. Furthermore, the Senate recently passed a
resolution calling on the United States to halt military aid to
Azerbaijan.
"If Washington wishes to bring peace to Baku and Yerevan,
shouldn't it engage in peace projects in both nations rather than
withholding money from one to support the other? Isn't such action
incompatible with the prospects for peace between the two
countries?" emphasizes the Israeli professor in his article.
The author noted that the anti-Azerbaijani lobby in the US is
actively working to destroy relations between the two countries,
drawing attention to the fact that Azerbaijani soldiers are
cooperating with their Turkish counterparts to ensure the safe
withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan.
In such a position, however, the United States does not respect
its friends and, on the contrary, encourages its adversaries. The
Israeli orientalist underlined the significance of confronting
enemies while remaining on the side of its allies, noting that it
is time to change policies.
