(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Very Few Countries Have Real Plans to Quit Fossil Fuels, According to Net Zero Tracker Report Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air Transat Will Fly All Year Round ToEl Salvador And Costa Rica Travel Avianca Will Connect Costa Rica and Venezuela with a Direct Flight Starting in December Travel Southwest Announces Daily Flight to San Jose from Orlando, Florida Travel The Future of Tourism in Costa Rica Will Depend on Investment Travel Expoviajes: 10 Years of the Fair that Gets TicosTraveling

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle A Drug that Extends the Life of Dogs is One Step Away from FDA Approval Culture & Lifestyle Learn All About Jacó Beyond Its Beautiful Landscapes Culture & Lifestyle These Are the Employment Trends for 2024 in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Students of More than 70 Nationalities and Educators Support the Community and Environmental Development of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Encyphers: Costa Rica's Government among the Most Trusted In the World

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Environment Updated: December 18, 2023 Very Few Countries Have Real Plans to Quit Fossil Fuels, According to Net Zero Tracker Report

Most countries aiming for carbon neutrality have not yet announced plans to phase out fossil fuels

By TCRN STAFF December 16, 2023180 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadWorld News TCRN STAFF - December 18, 2023Grenada Pathway to Sustainable Caribbean Tourism in 2024 Health TCRN STAFF - December 18, 2023The 'Psychedelic Renaissance': Science Revives the Therapeutic Potential of Psychoactive Drugs Science & Technology TCRN STAFF - December 18, 2023Scientific Magazine in Japan Highlights Development of First Costa Rican Satellite TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

Most countries aiming for carbon neutrality have not yet announced plans to phase out fossil fuels, a climate think tank has warned report by the group Net Zero Tracker was published on the occasion of COP28 in Dubai, one of the crucial questions of which is whether nations will agree to reduce or phase out fossil fuels, the main source of greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet. According to the think tank, some 150 countries have committed to achieving emissions neutrality, covering 88% of all greenhouse gases worldwide .

However, only 13% of these countries have made at least a commitment to phase out the use, production or exploration of coal, oil and gas, says the group, managed by several US and European research centers.

“A 'net zero' plan that doesn't clearly say how to phase out fossil fuels is like a fad diet that lets you eat as much fat as you want,” said Thomas Hale of Oxford University, a co-author of the report.

Net Zero Tracker has analyzed more than 1,500 countries, regions, cities and large companies that have committed to carbon neutrality 95% of oil and gas producing countries have not committed to phasing out exploration.

The analysis is more positive in the case of companies: 56% of companies active in coal production are committed, at least partially, to progressively eliminating this fuel with high emissions and European companies feature prominently in phase-out plans, far ahead of American companies.

The report also praises Spain, which has included legislative plans to eliminate these fuels, and the Swedish capital, Stockholm, which has set emissions reduction targets , as well as the Danish energy giant Orsted, which is weaned off fossil fuels.

-p- Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado