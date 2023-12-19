North Korea examines projectiles able of hitting US

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea has conducted a test of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of striking any target in the mainland United States, according to Japanese defense officials. The missile, launched at 8:24 AM local time on Monday, traveled for a duration of 73 minutes, covering approximately 1,000 KM (621 miles). Tokyo's defense ministry reported that the missile reached a maximum altitude of over 6,000 KM(3,730 miles) before falling into waters west of Hokkaido island, outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.



Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Defense in Japan, Shingo Miyake, highlighted the alarming potential of the missile, stating that it could have a range of 15,000 KM (9,300 miles), effectively putting the entire territory of the United States within its reach. This latest missile launch by North Korea, the second in a matter of hours, has drawn swift international condemnation.



The test follows North Korea's recent vow to take "more offensive countermeasures" in response to a meeting between United States and South Korean defense officials. In that meeting held in Washington on Friday, both nations agreed to simulate the use of nuclear weapons in drills anticipated for next summer.



The timing of the missile launch coincided with the arrival of a US nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea on Sunday. This development, occurring amidst expanded military exercises and collaboration between the United States and South Korea, was rebuked by North Korea as a "preview of a nuclear war" orchestrated by "hostile forces." In a statement conveyed through the KCNA news agency, Pyongyang warned that any attempt by both nations to employ armed forces against North Korea would face a "preemptive and deadly counteraction."



The successful test of an ICBM with the capability to reach the United States mainland raises serious concerns globally, underscoring the volatile nature of the geopolitical landscape in the region. The incident comes amid heightened rhetoric and military posturing, emphasizing the need for diplomatic efforts to address the escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.





MENAFN19122023000045015687ID1107622849