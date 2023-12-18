Explosion Occurs In Kremenchuk-Based Enterprise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A blast has occurred in an industrial enterprise situated in the Poltava region's city of Kremenchuk.

The relevant statement was made by Poltava Regional Military Administration Head Filip Pronin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The sounds heard in Kremenchuk were an explosion that had occurred in an industrial object,” Pronin wrote.

In his words, no casualties were reported. Relevant emergency services are working at the scene and conducting an investigation into the incident.