Ukrainian Seaports Increase Cargo Handling By 15.8% In Jan-Nov 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-November 2023, Ukrainian seaports handled 52.8 million tonnes of cargo, which is 15.8% more compared to the same period last year.

The press service of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“In the first 11 months of 2023, under extremely difficult war conditions, Ukrainian ports handled 52.8 million tonnes of cargo, compared to 45.6 million tonnes in 2022," the report says.

According to the USPA, in January-November 2023, export cargo transshipment amounted to 47.9 million tonnes; import cargo transshipment reached 4.6 million tonnes.

As Ukrinform reported, in 2022, Ukrainian seaports handled 59 million tonnes of cargo. In the pre-war 2021, Ukrainian seaports handled 153.3 million tonnes of cargo.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale armed invasion, only six of the 13 seaports in Ukraine have been operating: Pivdennyi, Odesa, Chornomorsk, Reni, Izmail, and Ust-Dunaisk seaports.

Photo is illustrative