Goodbye To 2023, Hello 2024

Cannery Row

Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa

is in the heart of Monterey's Heritage District. The Linger Longer, Save More stay, dine, and spa package offers incredible savings for guests to stay one night, and the second night is 50% off. Celebrate the New Year at Est é ban Restaurant

with the purchase of a full-price entrée, the second entrée is half price. The package includes a pampering experience at Desuar Spa, where guests will enjoy one spa treatment with a second one at 50% off savings. Available to book now before January 19, 2024, for travel through January 31, 2024, based on space. Casa Munras is at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, California 93940.

(800) 222-2446.



Spindrift Inn

boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with Mediterranean coastal décor. The popular Table for Two Romance Package includes accommodations for two and a $100 gift certificate to dine at Cannery Row's world-famous Sardine Factory. Spindrift Inn is in the district's center at 625 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 841-1879.



Monterey Bay Inn

is located at the quiet end of Cannery Row and features sweeping water views. Winter is the prime time to see the Bay's abundant marine life, so guests will enjoy the hotel's wildly popular Whale Watching Package . It includes deluxe accommodations for two, a Continental breakfast, and a boat tour. Monterey Bay Inn is at 242 Cannery Row, Monterey, California 93940.

(800) 424-6242.



For families who want to enjoy area attractions, the

Wave Street Inn

is just a hop, skip, and jump from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Pacific Grove's Lovers Point, and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. The hotel's beachy décor features contemporary art and pops of ocean-blue and starfish-orange accents for a sunny, laid-back vibe. Wave Street Inn has outdoor fire pits, the perfect way to unwind after a busy day. Guests who use the Book Direct and Save will receive a 10% discount. Wave Street Inn is at 571 Wave Street, Monterey, California 93940. (800) 764-2595.



Victorian Inn is perfect for travelers who enjoy period décor, gracious surroundings, and a pet-friendly property. The popular Bark by the Bay package includes a one-night stay, pet fee, the BarkBox amenity for our four-legged guests, complimentary buffet breakfast and a wine & cheese reception for our two-legged guests. Pooches and their owners are welcome to check in at the lobby, where pups have their very own check-in counter. Victorian Inn is at 487 Foam Street, Monterey, California 93940.

(800) 232-4141.

