'Tis The Season To Donate Toys

(MENAFN- 3BL) Energized by Edison

By Taylor Hillo ENERGIZED by Edison Writer

They've got a list, and they're checking it twice. Naughty or nice, the Orange County Fire Authority Foundation is on a mission to bring toys to children all over Southern California.

Joining in the holiday cheer, Edison International is partnering with the fire agency on its annual Spark of Love Toy Drive , hoping to help reach their goal of collecting 40,000 toys.

“It is wonderful to witness our team members rise to the occasion and help bring smiles to the children in Santa Ana this holiday season,” said Alex Esparza, Southern California Edison principal manager of Corporate Philanthropy and Community Engagement.“Edison International has been a proud partner of the Orange County Fire Authority Foundation and their programs for over a decade. This year, we are grateful for another opportunity to support their annual toy drive."

SCE's bucket truck was almost overflowing with toys of all kinds, including dolls and race cars, at one of the latest collection events. Bags of goodies lined the sidewalk as more residents showed up to the Buena Park donation location. The pop-up collection point was one of four special opportunities for the community to drop off new and unwrapped toys for children.

More than 150 businesses have signed on to help beat last year's record of 39,312 toys and $50,000 in monetary donations, which will benefit a growing list of 120 nonprofits and thousands of children.

“We are growing closer to reaching our goals and collecting as many toys as possible for kids in need this holiday season,” said Sophia Champieux, Orange County Fire Authority public relations manager.“We started collecting donations around Thanksgiving and the outpouring of support has been amazing.”

Once donated, the toys will be stored and sorted at sponsor KWAVE 107's warehouse where they will then be distributed to the participating nonprofits who then decide how to disperse the gifts to the community. SCE's toys will be delivered to the Santa Ana Public Schools Foundation .

“Through this act of giving, we hope to instill the powerful notion that the community cares, helping foster a brighter, more hopeful future,” said Esparza.

The Orange County Fire Authority is also accepting monetary donations to buy even more gifts. At the end of November, the fire agency had already sent out about 18,000 toys.

The toy drive runs through Dec. 12 and donations are being accepted at any of the 78 OCFA fire stations including headquarters. Any donations brought in after that date will still be accepted and allocated for children in next year's toy drive.

“We have been doing this toy drive for more than 30 years and it's amazing to see the impact it has on our local communities and the smiles it brings to the kids that live here. We are so grateful for Edison International's continued support,” Champieux said.

For organizations interested in becoming a recipient of the Spark of Love Toy Drive, visit ocfa/toydrive .

For more information on Edison International's giving efforts, visit edison/community.