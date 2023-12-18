UK Companies To Help Ukraine With Artillery Systems' Repair, Drone Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK Government and representatives of the UK defence industry have conducted their first trade mission to Ukraine, during which agreements were signed, including on the maintenance of mine countermeasures vessels, the repair of artillery systems, and the production of drones.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the UK Government, Ukrinform reports.

“Led by the Department for Business and Trade and Ministry of Defence, the joint trade mission took place on 13-14 December and built on the UK's sustained and continuous support to Ukraine's defence since Putin's invasion in 2014. Meetings in Kyiv followed discussions at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London in September regarding potential partnerships between UK and Ukraine defence and security companies,” the statement says.

It is noted that following meetings between the UK defence companies and the Ukrainian Government, agreements have been signed.

Defense Ministry interested in direct contracts with UK arms manufacturers -

In particular, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed a three-year contract with Babcock to support and maintain two mine countermeasures vessels 'Cherkasy' and 'Chernihiv' for the Navy of Ukraine, following their transfer from the UK Royal Navy. This follows the establishment of Babcock Ukraine, with the opening of an office in-country where a dedicated team will focus on supporting Ukraine and industry partners.

In addition, BAE Systems and AMS Integrated Solutions Ltd signed an agreement that will enable them to offer specialised artillery systems support directly to Ukrainian Armed Forces in Ukraine. Under the agreement, artillery systems donated by the UK Government could be repaired and maintained in AMS' existing maintenance centres in Ukraine, where it employs Ukrainian engineers.

Also, Thales signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ukrainian Unmanned Aerial Systems business, Aerodrone, which will bring together the best of Ukrainian and Northern Irish engineering to deliver new capability for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

According to the UK Government, total trade in goods and services between the UK and Ukraine amounted to £1.5 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2023.

As reported by Ukrinform, in August, President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv with representatives of BAE Systems, a multinational international defense, aerospace and security company.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and BAE Systems signed a cooperation agreement on the localization of BAE Systems arms production.

A framework agreement on cooperation for repair, spare parts and production of new L119 light guns was also signed between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and BAE Systems.