Flow Cytometry Market Was Valued At US$4.807 Billion In 2021 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.53%

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the flow cytometry market was valued at US$4.807 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53%.A key growth driver of the flow cytometry market is the advancements in technology. Flow cytometry is a type of lab test that is used for analyzing the characteristics of cells or particles. A sample of cells or particles is suspended in fluid and then inserted into the flow cytometry machine, which then analyses and processes 10000 cells in less than a minute. As technology advances, so do the methods used for lab testing. For instance, in January 2022, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced an innovation that adds fluorescence imaging and image-based decisioning to sort the cells at high speeds, based on the visual details of each cell. This technology can transform immunology, cell biology and genomic research and bring forth a new cell-based therapy . This will provide a boost to the growth of the flow cytometry market.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the flow cytometry market. For instance, in June 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Company introduced a new automated robotics system, named 'FACSDuestTM', that improves standardization and reproducibility in cellular diagnostics and will help in the automation of clinical flow cytometry. This is an advancement in the technology of flow cytometry and is expected to improve the growth of the flow cytometry market.Access sample report or view details:The flow cytometry market, based on product, is categorized into five types. Instruments, reagents & consumables , software, accessories, and services. The traditional flow instruments include three systems, fluids, optics and electronics. Fluids systems are where the sheath fluid is pressurized to deliver and focus the sample to the laser intercept where the sample is analyzed. Optics consists of the lasers that produce visible and fluorescent light signals which are used to analyze the sample.The flow cytometry market, based on technology, is categorized into two types. Cell-based, and bead-based. Flow cytometry is the analysis of the characteristics of individual cells and particles as they flow through multiple lasers while suspended in a salt-based solution.The flow cytometry market, based on end-use, is categorized into four types. Commercial organizations, academic institutes, hospitals, and clinical testing labs. Commercial organizations like FlowMetric provide services using the flow cemetery technology to the public.North America is expected to grow at a stable rate during the forecasted period. The major factors that help in the growth of the market are the prevalent HIV and cancer cases and technological advancements. As of 2019, the CDC had estimated around 1.2 million people who have HIV in the U.S., 34800 of which are new cases. The flow cytometry market is expected to grow at a considerable rate with the increase of HIV and cancer cases each year and with the advancement of technology, it is expected to provide a significant boost in the market.The research contains several key players from the flow cytometry market, such as Danaher Corp., Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sysmex Corp., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Miltenyi Biotec.The market analytics report segments the flow cytometry market using the following criteria:.By ProductoInstrumentsoReagents & ConsumablesoSoftwareoAccessoriesoServices.By TechnologyoCell-basedoBead-based.By End-useoCommercial OrganizationsoHospitalsoAcademic InstitutesoClinical Testing Labs.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Danaher Corp..Becton Dickinson and Company (BD).Sysmex Corp..Agilent Technologies, Inc..Apogee Flow Systems Ltd..Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc..Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc..Stratedigm, Inc..Miltenyi BiotecExplore More Reports:.Cell Cryopreservation Market:.Primary Cell Culture Market:.Cell Separation Market:

