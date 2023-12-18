(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Lancer Container Lines Ltd. Expands Global Footprint with Launch of Argo Anchor in Dubai







Dubai – Lancer Container Lines Ltd., a distinguished name in the shipping industry and a publicly listed company in India, proudly announces the inauguration of its subsidiary, Argo Anchor, in the vibrant city of Dubai. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company as it extends its services to cater to the dynamic shipping needs and requirements of the Middle East region.

Lancer Container Lines Ltd. has built a stellar reputation for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and reliability in the maritime sector. The launch of Argo Anchor in Dubai underscores the company's dedication to providing world-class shipping solutions with a focus on efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

With a robust network spanning across the globe, Argo Anchor is well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of the shipping industry in the Middle East. The subsidiary will leverage its parent company's decades of experience, cutting-edge technology, and a team of seasoned professionals to ensure seamless and reliable services for clients in the region.

Mr. Khalid Chataiwala, the Managing Director of Lancer Container Lines Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion into Dubai. In a statement, Mr. Chataiwala said, 'We are thrilled to bring Argo Anchor to Dubai, a key hub for the global shipping industry. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to serving our clients with the highest standards of excellence. The Middle East is a crucial market for us, and with Argo Anchor, we aim to provide innovative and reliable solutions to meet the diverse shipping needs of this region.'

Argo Anchor will offer a comprehensive range of shipping services, including container shipping, logistics, and freight forwarding, contributing to the development and growth of the maritime industry in the Middle East.

As Argo Anchor sets sail in Dubai, Lancer Container Lines Ltd. looks forward to building lasting partnerships and contributing to the continued success of the global shipping community.