Azerbaijan Allocates Funds To State Road Agency - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures
related to the overhaul of the Krasnaya Sloboda-Gukhuroba highway
connecting Krasnaya Sloboda settlement in Guba district with
Gukhuroba village in Gusar district, Trend reports.
According to the decree, for the purpose of capital repair of
the Krasnaya Sloboda-Gukhuroba highway connecting 11 settlements
with a population of 22,000 people, the amount specified in
subparagraph 1.31.25 of "Distribution of funds envisaged in the
state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for state
capital investments (investment expenditures)" was approved by the
Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan number 3720
dated January 23, 2023, to allocate initially 1.5 million manat
($882,352) to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance will provide funding in the
amount mentioned in Part 1 of this directive. The Ministry of
Economy of Azerbaijan should provide the required financial means
for the completion of the highway stated in Section 1 of this
decree in the allocation of expenditures on state capital
investments in the Republic of Azerbaijan's draft state budget for
2024. Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers will handle any concerns to
likely be raised by this directive.
