From Kuala Lumpur To Furano: Nozo Hotel Looks Forward To Welcoming Malaysian Visitors

Complete with Japanese hot baths and saunas, the first international 'lifestyle hotel' opens in the snow paradise for skiing and snowboarding in the heart of Hokkaido-Furano

Homely 'Buna Bar Lounge' is a social 'living room' hub around a large fireplace; for coffee, tea, and snacks

Nestled between the Yubari and Tokachidake mountain ranges, Nozo Hotel is not only a winter ski resort but a retreat for all seasons

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The brand-new international Nozo Hotel, which is owned by the Malaysian LGB Group, officially opens in Hokkaido's powder snow paradise of Furano on 19 December 2023, just in time for Japan's ski season.Hokkaido attracted a significant number of Malaysian travellers in 2019, with 21.1% of all Malaysians visiting Japan choosing to explore the region. Reflecting the popularity of the region, AirAsia X recently announced four weekly direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sapporo beginning December 2023*.The Nozo Hotel is easily accessible by a two-hour drive from Sapporo's New Chitose Airport, which is also served via domestic flights from Tokyo or Osaka. Its closest domestic airport is Asahikawa Airport, a one-hour drive from the hotel.The coincidental timing of the new flight option with the hotel opening is great news for Malaysian travellers looking to enjoy a luxurious winter experience in Hokkaido this year.Complete with spacious hot water baths, the chic but homely 78-room resort hotel (nozohotel) is just a three-minute walk from the world-famous powder snow and snowboarding slopes of picturesque Kitanomine, Furano – a hidden gem known as having some of the best powder snow in Japan and an ideal destination year-round for nature lovers.With less than five floors, the hotel is respectfully designed in natural colours and materials, serving as a place to 'live the moment,' celebrating local culture, adventure, and nature.Bright, minimalist guest rooms are styled in light wood tones with calm grey stone flooring and blue-toned bathrooms, representing the spirit of Hokkaido.Superior and Deluxe rooms can accommodate two, with larger Family Rooms and Junior Suites for families.With a relaxed outdoor terrace, Nozo Hotel's Shirakaba (Birch) Restaurant serves a western and Japanese breakfast buffet; lunch ranges from pizzas and sandwiches to sushi and local seasonal specialties. Dinner choices include French-inspired international cuisine, fresh seafood treasures of Hokkaido, premium teppanyaki, and specialty ingredients from nearby fields and pastures. Guests can indulge in the tastes of local ingredients directly from farmers with options at the sushi or teppanyaki counters.Homely 'Buna Bar Lounge' is a social 'living room' hub around a large fireplace; for coffee, tea, and snacks – backed by a chic nostalgic bar serving trendy cocktails, Hokkaido beer, and a wide collection of whisky, wine, and sake from local brewers and international winemakers to pamper everyone's palate.At Cou Cou Bakery, freshly baked bread is served daily using local Furano and Biei wheat flour for authentic hard-style Japanese bread.There are two communal hot water baths in the spa, with one of them pleasantly adorned with a tree as well as a skylight for natural lighting, combined with a sauna for soothing warm relaxation.For bigger group events, there is an open-plan event room that accommodates up to 50 for small-scale private social gatherings, weddings, corporate events and exhibitions. Facilities extend to a Kids Room with toys and games where families can play and have fun – along with a gym for workouts, coin laundry, ski lockers, shop for daily necessities and Hokkaido souvenirs, and the convenience of an ATM.The first of a planned boutique resort brand, the minimalist retreat caters for both international and Japanese guests.Nestled between the Yubari and Tokachidake mountain ranges, Nozo Hotel is not only a winter ski resort but a retreat for all seasons, with activities extending to biking, hiking, and water rafting in summer, amid the beauty of nature that overwhelms visitors year-round.Furano itself is a location that appeals to travellers at home and abroad throughout the entire year. In spring, witness the gushing water flow of the rivers when the snow melts. In summer, the land is adorned with a variety of colours. You can even ride in a hot air balloon to overlook the vast, fascinating lavender fields. Furano is also known for its abundance of agricultural produce, such as Yubari melon, watermelon, corn, white asparagus, potatoes, Furano pork, Tokachi beef, and dairy products, including locally produced cheese and wines. Autumn brings the harvest festival. Then in winter, the area is enveloped in high-quality white powder snow, making it enjoyable throughout the year.Malaysian guests who book a 3-night consecutive stay at Nozo Hotel for stays between 19 December 2023 and 30 September 2024 will receive a 10% discount, while those who book a stay for five consecutive nights will receive 20% off the regular price for stays during the same period.*The opening offer is subject to availability, and blackout dates apply. For bookings: nozohotel/en/news/115/

