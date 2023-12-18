Sheikha Hind Crowns Women's Open Volleyball Champions

Qatar Foundation Vice Chairperson and CEO H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani on Saturday crowned the winners of the inaugural Women's Open Volleyball Championship. Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) and West Asian Volleyball Association Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari was also present at the occasion. The championship, organised by the QVA with the participation of 10 teams, saw Team F45 winning the title while Waed Academy finished second. Al Arabi SC won the third place.

