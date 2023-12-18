ADCB Names Ahmed Mansour As Head Of Digital Transformation, Banking Services Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Egypt (ADCB) has announced the appointment of Ahmed Adel Mansour as the Head of Digital Transformation and Banking Services Development, as part of its new phase that coincides with the launch of its five-year strategy until 2028. The strategy aims to create a qualitative shift in digital development and banking services, with the vision of being the best bank for its customers.

Mansour has more than 23 years of banking experience, and a strong background in technology, transformation strategies, innovation, and business growth. He has held many positions of success, the most recent of which was the General Secretary and Assistant Chairman of the Board of Directors for Strategy at the Egyptian Post Authority. He also held several strategic positions in high-level bodies. Dr. Mansour has extensive experience in financial management, technology infrastructure, and digital program implementation. He holds a doctorate in financial technology and blockchain.

Mansour will oversee the sectors of digital transformation, banking operations, technology, and information systems, in a new step to continue the significant growth that ADCB has achieved in a short period, thanks to the efforts of the existing team of experts and the introduction of a new integrated vision for developing and digitizing banking operations and services, to achieve customer satisfaction, enhance their banking experience, and provide innovative solutions that meet their needs and exceed their expectations.

ADCB opened its first electronic branch in Egypt months ago, designed according to the latest technological systems. The bank also launched the account opening service through the mobile phone application, to achieve greater outreach, increase the bank's market share, and enhance financial inclusion. The bank won several international awards in recognition of its outstanding performance.