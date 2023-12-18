Iran, Azerbaijan Discuss Elimination Of Radio Frequency Interference

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Elimination of unintentional radio frequency interference was discussed between Iran and Azerbaijan, Iran's Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Technologies, Amir Lajivardi said on social media, Trend reports.

Mostly, the interferences occurred due to transmission power of the installed equipment of the Iranian side.

According to Lajiverdi, a meeting was held with the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Samir Mammadov, on the sidelines of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 held in the UAE.

At the meeting, negotiations were also held on the implementation of a joint cloud system between the two countries, the creation of a north-south transit corridor for communication, as well as the exchange of experience in the direction of the development of communication cooperation.

The World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 was held in Dubai, UAE in November 20-December 15.

