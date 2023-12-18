Russia's Defense Ministry declares deployment of intercontinental ballistic missile

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement, Russia's Defense Ministry revealed the strategic deployment of the intercontinental ballistic missile Yars, known for its nuclear attack capabilities.



The Yars missile has been positioned at a silo located in the western Kaluga region, specifically within the Kozelsky Unit of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces. The ongoing armament of the Kozelsky Unit underscores Russia's commitment to bolstering its military capabilities in the region, as detailed in the ministry's statement.



Renowned for its advanced capabilities, the ballistic Yars missile possesses the distinctive ability to evade detection by defense systems. Furthermore, it boasts the capacity to target multiple locations simultaneously, making it a formidable component of Russia's military arsenal, as highlighted by the ministry.



The Defense Ministry disclosed that the Yars missiles were strategically placed in the Kaluga region's silo in November, contributing to the nation's strategic defense posture.



In addition to the Yars deployment, the ministry reported the placement of the intercontinental hypersonic Avangard missile in a launch silo situated in the southwestern Orenburg region. This marks a significant development in Russia's ongoing efforts to enhance its defense capabilities through the deployment of cutting-edge missile technology with nuclear attack capabilities.

