Schneider Electric Signs Mou With Volts For First Gigafactory In The UAE

UAE energy storage production company Volts and Schneider Electric collaborate to transform energy storage industry in the UAE

The collaboration amplifies the sustainable energy initiatives and contribute to UAE's industrial transformation and modernization vision New factory launches in line with Make it in the Emirates initiative, which invites industrialists and investors to benefit from the UAE's unique value proposition.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Volts, the first energy storage manufacturer in the UAE, and a technology company within Masdar City. Together, both entities will transform the UAE's energy landscape through the construction and opening of the nation's first giga industrial facility to produce Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, Schneider Electric and Volts will explore areas of collaboration and opportunity on technological, consulting, and automation services for the project that is intended serve the production of industrial and home energy storage systems and battery cells, marking a significant milestone in the region's sustainable energy landscape.

Ahmed Khashan, President of Gulf Countries, at Schneider Electric, said:“Through this collaboration, Schneider Electric reaffirms its commitment to innovation and industry leadership. This agreement aligns with our mission to be the partner of choice for sustainability, digitization and decarbonization. With this collaboration, we are steps closer to transformative the UAE changes in the industrial sector, fostering sustainability, innovation, and resilience in line with UAE's clean energy goals and initiatives, including electrifying mobility.”

Vladimir Mlynchik, Founder of Volts UAE, commented:“Collaborating with Schneider Electric is a pivotal step forward for Volts UAE. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to shaping a sustainable energy future in the UAE. Together, we are focused on producing Energy Storage Systems that will power homes and electric vehicles, contributing to a cleaner and more efficient energy landscape”.

His Excellency Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector, UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, commented:“The UAE is emerging as a hub for advanced manufacturing, innovation and green energy. This MoU signifies how the country provides an ideal environment for investors and major international corporations to set up alongside local industries under a single vision to accelerate sustainable industrial and technological development. This is in line with both Make it in the Emirates and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.”

Volts, a Masdar based company founded in 2019 by entrepreneurial engineers, establishes itself as the inaugural manufacturer of energy storage devices in the Middle East. collaboration with Volts UAE marks a significant step in our commitment to sustainable energy.

The MoU signing took place on the Schneider Electric showcase at the Technology and Innovation hub of the Green Zone at COP28, representatives of both companies attended the signing.

