Unfolding A Cinematic Extravaganza: 9Th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival To Be Held From Jan 3-7

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Scheduled to unfold from January 3 to 7, 2024, at Inox, Prozone Mall, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the annual celebration of cinema, the 9th Ajanta-Ellora Film Festival (AIFF 2024), promises to be a captivating showcase of acclaimed films from India and around the world.

The festival's grand opening ceremony is set for Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM. The prestigious event will take place at the Rukmini Auditorium, MGM Campus, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and will be graced by the esteemed presence of national and international artists, film enthusiasts, and distinguished personalities from various walks of life.

The Marathwada Art, Culture, and Film Foundation proudly organize the Ajanta-Ellora Film Festival (AIFF), presented by Nath Group, MGM University, and Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Mumbai. Backed by esteemed endorsements from FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) and FFSI (Federation of Film Societies of India), the festival also receives robust support from the Government of Maharashtra and the National Film Development Corporation Ltd, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

Co-organizers of the festival include the Nath School of Business Management and Technology (NSBT) and Abhyudaya Foundation. Dailyhunt serves as the digital media partner, while the MGMU School of Film Arts and MGM Radio FM 90.8 contribute as the academic and radio partners, respectively, to enrich the festival experience.

Objective of the Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival

The core vision of AIFF is to raise awareness among the general public about the nuances of film art and cultivate a culture of film appreciation within society. The festival is dedicated to bringing timeless classic cinema from around the world to the film enthusiasts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Simultaneously, it aspires to position Marathwada and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as significant cultural centers and production hubs for global film production.

AIFF also endeavors to spotlight the city's identity as the 'Tourism Capital of Maharashtra' on the world map. Additionally, the festival serves as a vital platform for Marathi films, offering a unique opportunity for local artists to showcase their talent. It acts as a bridge, facilitating connections between local artists and established filmmakers and experts from the field. In essence, AIFF plays a pivotal role in fostering a vibrant and interconnected film community.

Indian competition

Throughout the five-day festival, a diverse array of captivating programs is scheduled, featuring various film sections. Just like in previous years, this edition includes a distinct Indian Competition segment, showcasing nine Indian films in various languages. A five-member national-level jury, joining the audience in the theater, will assess these films. The outstanding film in this category will be honored with the prestigious Golden Kailash Award and a cash prize of one lakh rupees. Additionally, individual accolades will be presented for the best actor, best actress, and best script.

The esteemed Indian Competition Jury will be chaired by veteran actor and director Dhritiman Chatterjee from Kolkata. Joining him are acclaimed cinematographer Dimo Popov from the Czech Republic, senior director Nachiket Patwardhan from Pune, senior film critic Rashmi Doraiswamy from Delhi, and renowned cinematographer Hari Nair from Panaji. Their collective expertise promises a fair and insightful evaluation of the exceptional films showcased during the festival.

FiPresci Awards

FiPresci, an esteemed international association of film critics, annually bestows accolades upon the finest films worldwide. The awards presented by FiPresci India carry significant international acclaim, making it a source of pride for the region that the festival has been chosen for this year's award selection. Three distinguished juries from FiPresci India will assess films showcased at the festival, excluding those in the Indian Competition category. Leading the jury panel is N. Manu Chakravarthy from Bangalore, with Sreedevi P. Arvind from Cochin and Sachin Chatte from Panaji serving as its esteemed members. Their discerning evaluations contribute to the festival's reputation as a platform for global cinematic excellence.

Opening Ceremony and Lifetime Achievement Award

The inaugural ceremony of the film festival is set to take place on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 6:30 pm at Rukmini Auditorium, MGM Campus, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The festival's opening will be graced by the presence of acclaimed film director R. Balki. Notable personalities attending the event include Mr. Apurva Chandra (IAS), Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, and renowned film director Anubhav Sinha, who will serve as the chief guests.

In recognition of his invaluable contributions to Indian cinema, the festival will bestow the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award upon the legendary poet, lyricist, and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar.

The closing ceremony will host special guests, including D. Ramakrishnan, General Manager of NFDC, Astikkumar Pandey, District Collector, Nandkishor Kagliwal, Chairman of AIFF Organizing Committee, Ankushrao Kadam, Chancellor of MGM University, Dr. Vilas Sapkal, Vice Chancellor, Ashok Rane, Festival Director of AIFF, Chandrakant Kulkarni, Artistic Director, Kamal Soni, Prozone Centre Director, and Senior Vice President, and Siddharth Manohar of Inox.

The globally acclaimed German film of the year, "Fallen Lives," will mark the festival's opening and will be screened at Inox, Prozone Mall, half an hour after the commencement of the opening ceremony. The festival will then continue for the subsequent four days.

Closing Ceremony

Concluding the festival with grandeur, the closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, January 07, 2024, at 7 PM at Inox Prozone Mall. The distinguished chief guest for the ceremony will be the renowned film director Ashutosh Gowariker. Notable attendees include the Special Inspector General of Police, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Aurangabad Range, Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth, and other esteemed dignitaries who will serve as special guests for the occasion.

The closing film for this year will be "Anatomy of Fall," the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) winner French film from the Cannes Film Festival. Following the award distribution function, the film will be screened, bringing a spectacular end to the festival.

Master Class and Special Lectures

In addition to captivating film screenings, the festival offers a diverse array of enriching programs:

Director of acclaimed films like "Paa," "Chini Kam," "Ghumar," "Shamitabh," and "Padman," R. Balki will conduct a Masterclass on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 2 pm at Inox.On Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 6.00 PM, Inox, Prozone Mall will host an Exclusive Interview with legendary poet, lyricist, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar. Director Jayprad Desai will engage in a candid conversation with him.

Director of impactful films like "Article 15," "Thappad," "Ra-One," and "Mulk," Anubhav Sinha will lead a Masterclass on Friday, January 5, 2024, at 2 PM at Inox, Prozone Mall.On Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 2.30 PM, a special lecture by Central Government-PIB Senior Officer Prakash Magadum on 'Gandhi and Cinema' has been organized.

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, at 6.30 pm, an interactive session titled 'Meet the Directors' has been organized. This offers film enthusiasts an opportunity to interact with and pose questions to the directors of the Indian Competition.On January 7, 2024, at 12 noon, a special interaction session will be held with veteran actor and director Dritiman Chatterjee on 'Understanding Mrinal Sen.' Mr. Chatterjee, having played lead roles in many of director Mrinal Sen's films, will share insights and experiences.

Interaction with Artists





The directors, actors, and technicians of all the regional films participating in the competition section will be in attendance at the festival. They will engage with the audience in interactive sessions following the screenings of their respective films.

Marathwada Short Film Competition





A short-film competition has been arranged for aspiring filmmakers from Marathwada as part of the festival. The competition has garnered an enthusiastic response from all eight districts in the region. The festival will showcase the five short films chosen for the final round, and the most outstanding entry will be recognized with a special award along with a cash prize of Rs. 25,000.

MGM School of Film Arts' Production





Additionally, the festival will feature a screening of nine short films created by students from the MGM School of Film Arts. Furthermore, the film 'Pachola,' adapted from the novel of the same name by the esteemed literary figure R.R. Borade, will also be presented during the event.

Film Appreciation Workshop





To encourage widespread student involvement in the festival, film appreciation workshops will be conducted in twenty-five colleges across the city. These workshops, featuring the presence of film critics, are scheduled to take place from December 20, 2023, to January 2, 2024.

Delegate Registration

With the goal of offering cinema enthusiasts an affordable opportunity to experience the best films from around the world, AIFF has set the delegate registration fee at just Rs. 500. Senior citizens and students are eligible for an even more discounted rate of Rs. 300. Delegate registration is now open, and film lovers can secure their seats by visiting . Additionally, offline registration is available at Saket Book World (Aurangpura), Hotel Swad (Osmanpura), Tapdia Inox, Inox-Prozone Mall, and Nirmik Group, Opp. Venkatesh Mangal Karyalaya, Sutagirni Road.

Organizing Committee

The Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival's Founder and Organizing Committee Chairman Nandkishor Kagliwal, Chief Mentor Ankushrao Kadam, Sachin Mule, Satish Kagliwal, Festival Director Ashok Rane, Artistic Director Chandrakant Kulkarni, Festival Convener Nilesh Raut, Creative Directors Jayaprad Desai, Dnyanesh Zoting, Shiv Kadam and Dr. Srirang Deshpande, Suhas Tendukar, Akash Kagliwal, Dr. Aparna Kakkad, Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Dr. Rekha Shelke, Prof. Dasu Vaidya, Dr. Anand Nikalje, Prerna Dalvi, Dr. Kailas Ambhure, Neena Nikalje, Nita Pansare, Subodh Jadhav, Nikhil Bhalerao, Amit Patil, Kishore Nikam, Ajay Bhavalkar, Neeta Pansare, Nilima Jog and others have urged citizens to participate in the festival to highlight the name of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the film sector at global level.