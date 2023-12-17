France denounces murder of Foreign Ministry employee in Israeli attacks on Gaza

(MENAFN) France has expressed strong condemnation for the death of a worker from its Foreign Ministry in the Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli airstrike.



The individual, who was a ministry employee, succumbed to injuries sustained during the airstrike that targeted Rafah in southern Gaza, according to a statement released by the French Foreign Ministry on Saturday.



The victim had sought refuge in the residence of a colleague from the French Consulate, and the house came under bombardment on Wednesday evening, resulting in the tragic death of the ministry employee. The statement further noted that in addition to the victim, over 10 other individuals also lost their lives in the incident.



"Our colleague has been working for France since 2002," the ministry declared, sending condolences to the casualty's family.



"France condemns the bombardment of a residency building that also caused several other civilian casualties," the declaration added.



Following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, Israel has undertaken a comprehensive response involving airstrikes and ground offensives, along with the imposition of a siege on the Gaza Strip.



In the course of these actions, at least 18,800 Palestinians, primarily comprising children and women, have lost their lives, while an additional 51,000 individuals have sustained injuries in the attacks, as reported by health authorities in Gaza. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing hostilities contributing to the complex and challenging circumstances in the region.

MENAFN17122023000045015839ID1107610587