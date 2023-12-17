Trump restates racist remarks regarding immigrants, sparking new criticism

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Donald Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, remarked that undocumented immigrants were "poisoning the blood of our country." This repetition of language, previously condemned as xenophobic and reminiscent of Nazi rhetoric, sparked renewed criticism.



Trump expressed these remarks at a campaign event in New Hampshire, where he strongly criticized the surge in migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border, reaching new peaks in September. If re-elected for a second four-year term, Trump has pledged to take stringent measures against illegal immigration and tighten regulations on legal immigration.



“They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump informed a march in the town of Durham, he further mentioned that immigrants were coming to the United States from Asia and Africa as well as South America. “All over the world they are pouring into our country.”



In a late September interview with The National Pulse, a right-leaning website, Trump employed the same "poisoning the blood" language. This led to criticism from the Anti-Defamation League, with its leader, Jonathan Greenblatt, condemning the language as "racist, xenophobic, and despicable."



Jonathan Stanley, a Yale professor and author specializing in fascism, expressed concern over Trump's recurrent use of such language, deeming it dangerous. Stanley pointed out that Trump's words mirrored the rhetoric of Adolf Hitler, the Nazi leader, who, in his political treatise "Mein Kampf," warned against the supposed poisoning of German blood by Jews.



“He is now employing this vocabulary in repetition in rallies. Repeating dangerous speech increases its normalization and the practices it recommends,” Staley declared. “This is very concerning talk for the safety of immigrants in the US.”

MENAFN17122023000045015839ID1107610581