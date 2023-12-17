The "Burjeel Smart Clinic" operates around the clock throughout the Festival

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 15th December, 2023: The Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently taking place at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, is welcoming significant and continuous participation from the public, including citizens, residents and tourists from around the world. While there, they are engaging in various events and activities, enjoying diverse performances suitable for all family members to experience a global cultural and entertaining atmosphere. The Festival enhances its services to visitors by providing comprehensive medical services and healthcare offered by Burjeel Holdings, the Festival's healthcare partner.

In alignment with its commitment to supporting community participation and providing the community with the highest quality healthcare services, Burjeel offers its medical services to Sheikh Zayed Festival visitors through its "Smart Clinic”, which features a wide range of services, including emergency medical care, overseen by Burjeel Abu Dhabi Hospital.

The Burjeel Smart Clinic, located near Gate 1, provides a diverse range of healthcare services to Festival visitors throughout the day. In addition to routine medical services for individuals with special health needs, the clinic also welcomes anyone in need of first aid or other forms of medical assistance in emergency situations.

Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare service providers in the Middle East and North Africa region, participating as the healthcare provider for the Festival, shines a spotlight on the diversity of supporters and key participants for this year, adding healthcare providers to the list of sponsors for the current edition.

The Burjeel Call Center at the Festival offers customers a variety of services, including the ability to schedule appointments at any Burjeel Holdings facility and the introduction of the ‘IFHAS’ program, which offers free full health check-ups to those with ‘Thiqa’ cards. Burjeel Holdings’ call center employees are highly qualified and trained to handle the needs of the public and answer all of their inquiries or crises, boosting effective communication between the hospital and all members of the community.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, commented, "We are delighted to be a part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival and to provide healthcare services to its visitors. Our involvement in this Festival is an affirmation of our commitment to supporting community engagement initiatives. We look forward to working closely with the festival organizers and all stakeholders to ensure the success of this event. We are proud to be able to contribute to this wonderful celebration of Emirati culture and to help ensure the well-being of all attendees."

The Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors daily until 9th March, 2024, from 4:00 PM until midnight on weekdays and until 1:00 AM during weekends and official holidays. This provides the community with an opportunity to spend valuable time with family and friends outdoors, enjoying a wide range of events, activities, and various competitions, all of which are suitable for all age groups.





