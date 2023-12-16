Iran Executes Man Accused Of Spying For Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for foreign
intelligence services, including the Israeli intelligence agency
Mossad.
Azernews reports with reference to İSNA that the death sentence
was carried out in the morning of 16 December.
It is reported that a court in Iran's Sistan and Baluchistan
province sentenced him to death for co-operating with foreign
intelligence services. Iran's Supreme Court upheld the
sentence.
