Israel-Hamas War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu Faces Protests As More Hostage Death Details Emerge

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "More details have emerged about the shooting deaths of three Israeli hostages at the hands of the nation's military during fighting in the Gaza Strip, inflaming criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu for not doing enough to free captives held by Hamas.

Protests started on Friday night outside the nation's military headquarters, and a major demonstration is planned for Tel Aviv on Saturday evening. The prime minister is taking heat for what's been termed inaction on securing a new prisoner exchange deal, weeks after a brief cease-fire ended.

The Israel Defense Forces revealed Saturday that the hostages emerged shirtless from a building in the Shejaiya neighborhood of northern Gaza during fighting, holding a makeshift white flag to signify surrender, and that one shouted“help” in Hebrew. Yet they were shot, contrary to the rules of engagement, as soldiers suspected a Hamas threat men were identified as Yotam Haim, 28, Alon Shamriz, 26, and Samer Talalka, 25. All were abducted from kibbutzim in southern Israel near the Gaza border on October 7. The Times of Israel reported that the three were trying to escape their captors when they were killed.

Read more: Biden Urges Israeli Caution as Leaders Eye 'Lower-Intensity' WarFriday's deaths prompted new questions about the conduct of Israel's military campaign after US President Joe Biden called its bombing of Gaza“indiscriminate.”

ALSO READ: US and Israel differ on Gaza rule after war with Hamas, Benjamin Netanyahu says 'will not repeat mistake of Oslo'The incident occurred while US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was visiting the region. Israel's two-month bombardment of Gaza was triggered by brutal attacks on southern Israel by Hamas fighters on Oct. 7. Some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and about 240, including the three men shot on Friday, were taken hostage.

Israel and Hamas ended a week-long cease-fire early in December that included daily exchanges of hostages taken by Hamas in the October attack for prisoners held by Israel.

ALSO READ: US heralds new phase of Israel-Hamas war, says not 'right' to occupy Gaza long-termSome 129 people taken in the October raids are estimated to still be held in Gaza, 70 days after their capture. Israel's negotiating team was ordered to return from Qatar, which had brokered the earlier exchanges, on Dec. 2.

Israeli and Qatari officials had been set to meet in Norway in an effort to revive talks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The status of those talks are unclear.

“Israel needs to actively pursue another deal, even if it means halting military operations in Gaza or releasing Palestinian prisoners with blood on their hands,” retired Major General Noam Tibon told Bloomberg News.“Otherwise, the cabinet is neglecting the hostages, and we risk not bringing them back alive.”

In a statement late Friday, Netanyahu expressed“deep sorrow” for the deaths, saying Israel would“learn the lessons and continue with a supreme effort” to return the abductees to safety.

“Yesterday, I heard a minister in the cabinet say that the conditions haven't matured for the return of the captives. What is the cabinet waiting for?” said Rubi Chen, the father of Itay Chen, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier and US citizen being held in Gaza.“We urge immediate negotiation for the return of all hostages.”

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the hostages' deaths“heartbreaking” but cautioned against making broader judgments about Israel's ability to conduct its campaign with more precision than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed since Israel started its campaign two months ago, according to Hamas-run health authorities it Gaza; Israel disputes the estimate.

US officials including Sullivan are also talking to Israel about shifting the war from a crushing military assault to an operation that focuses on targeting leaders of Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in a visit to the West Bank on Friday, and“expressed his deepest sympathy” for Palestinian lives lost since Oct. 7, the NSC said in a statement. The two talked about getting more humanitarian aid into Gaza and“stressed the importance of enhancing the protection of civilians,” the statement said.

