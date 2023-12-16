Odisha Masters 2023: Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto Storm Into Women’S Doubles Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Cuttack, Dec 16 (IANS) The Odisha Masters 2023 witnessed thrilling encounters as ace double shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto secured a spot in the Women's Doubles Final at the JN Indoor Stadium.

In an intense Women's Doubles semifinal clash, the Indian pair faced off against Arlya Nabila Thesa Munggaran and Agnia Sri Rahayu from Indonesia. The first set saw a competitive battle, with Ashwini-Tanisha leading 11-8 at the interval. The Indian duo displayed resilience and secured the first set with a scoreline of 21-17.

Continuing their dominant performance, they maintained control in the second set, leading 11-8 at the interval. With a powerful display of skill, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto emerged victorious in the second set with a score of 21-13, securing their place in the Women's Doubles Final.

In other significant matches of the day, Tanisha Crasto, paired with Dhruv Kapila, also triumphed in the Mixed Doubles category against Denmark's Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch.

The Indian duo exhibited aggression and confidence, clinching the first set with a convincing score of 21-14. They continued their momentum in the second set, sealing the victory with a 21-14 win, advancing to the Mixed Doubles Final.

The Men's Singles category witnessed defending champion Kiran George being ousted by Satish Kumar Karunakaran in straight games with scores of 21-18 and 21-14. Ayush Shetty secured a spot in the Final with a comeback win after dropping the first set, eventually winning 21-14 and 22-20.

In Women's Singles, former World No 1 Nozumi Okuhara showcased her prowess by defeating Unnati Hooda with a scoreline of 21-16 and 21-5, securing her place in the Final. Another exciting Women's Singles Semifinal saw Lo Sin Yan Happy beating Christophersen Line with a score of 11-21, 21-10, and 24-22.

The Odisha Masters 2023 also witnessed notable victories in other categories, setting the stage for thrilling finals in the days to come. The Badminton enthusiasts eagerly await the culmination of the tournament as players vie for supremacy in the remaining matches.

