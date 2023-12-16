Can’T Set Time Frame For Restoration Of Normalcy In Manipur: Lt Gen Kalita

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen R.P Kalita on Saturday said that peace is returning to the conflict-ridden Manipur but there cannot be set time frame for the restoration of normalcy in north-eastern state.

He said that efforts are on by the central and state governments as well as the security forces to bring a lasting peace through dialogue and other means.

“The Assam Rifles was called in after violence erupted in Manipur on May 3. We worked in a synergised manner with state police and Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and succeeded in bringing about some semblance of normalcy in the next 7-10 days. The law-and-order situation was brought largely under control,” the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command said while addressing the media on the sidelines of a solemn wreath laying ceremony at Vijay Smarak in Fort William, Kolkata, to mark India's victory against Pakistan in the 1971 War that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

He said that in Manipur there have been sporadic incidents of violence but the efforts are on through dialogue and a proactive role played by us to restore normalcy.

He said that, however, the large number of weapons in the hands of both communities and the instability in Myanmar, across the border, has had its impact.

“There are possibilities of sporadic incidents but all efforts are on to restore normalcy. While a reconciliation process is on from the governments' side, our objective is to bring down violence,” Lt Gen Kalita said.

He said that the transportation of the mortal remains of victims of the violence took place on Friday and 19 bodies have already been cremated at Kangpokpi.

“The remaining will also be cremated in a couple of days. A burial ceremony will also take place at Churachandpur soon. I am positive that things will improve,” he said.

He said that, however, it is very difficult to put a time limit.

“There are a lot of historic issues and legacies involved between the two communities and such things take time,” Lt Gen Kalita said.

He said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is under control.

Responding to a question on China's decision to rename the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) as Xizang, he said that India is clear about her territory and the area under occupation by China.

“Whether they name Tibet as Xizang or something else will have no impact on our preparedness to safeguard our territorial integrity,” Lt Gen Kalita said.

