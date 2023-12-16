Qatar Press Center Slams Israeli Attack On Al Jazeera Team In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Press Center has deplored the Israeli military aircraft's targeting Al Jazeera's correspondent in Gaza, Wael Al Dahdouh, and cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, by directly bombing the Haifa School in Khan Yunis. Al Jazeera later said in a statement that Daqqa had died in the attack.

The Center considers that targeting Wael Al Dahdouh has become a fully-fledged crime, as his family was targeted on October 25 in their home and they became martyrs, including his wife, son and daughter.

The Israeli occupation forces continue to kill and target journalists, with the number of journalists becoming victims exceeding 85.

As part of the Centre's efforts to intensify joint journalistic efforts to defend press freedom, and to urge human rights and media organisations to protect journalists and ensure their safety, the Center addressed Reporters Without Borders. It stressed the need to take the initiative to protect journalists and move forward with the global movement to compel the Israeli military forces to stop their blatant violations of international laws and conventions. Reporters Without Borders is an international non-profit and non-governmental organisation focused on safeguarding the right to freedom of information.

The Center emphasised the continuation of its efforts to contribute to revealing the crimes of the occupation through journalists who witnessed the blatant aggression launched by Israel against civilians and civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip since October 7. The Qatar Press Center wished a speedy recovery to colleagues Al Dahdouh and Abu Daqqa, who were transferred for treatment for their injuries, and safety for all journalists working in the sector. It praised their professional efforts and determination to continue covering events despite all the threats and crimes committed by the occupier.