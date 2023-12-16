Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Claims Munawar Faruqui Promised To Marry Her; Fans Shocked To Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ayesha Khan, a model and actress, will be joining the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard competitor. The show's producers recently published a trailer confirming Ayesha's admission into the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ayesha made some stunning allegations in the commercial and claimed to have a "history" with Munawar Faruqui. She stated that despite having vowed to marry her, Munawar told everyone in the Bigg Boss house that he is committed.

“You all know me as Ayesha Khan. There is a contestant in the show Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. I just want you all to know that what he is showing, he is nothing like that. I don't know, on the show he is saying that he is committed but before entering the show he had told me, 'I love you, I want to get married to you.' This has been his way of approaching every girl. I want an apology from him, that is one of the main reasons why I am going to the show,” she said. Watch the promo here:

The promo has left Munawar's fans shocked. Reacting to it, one of comedian's fans wrote,“Bigg Boss ka kaam nahi ban raha tha to ab Munawar k hi peeche pad gaye hai.” Another user wrote,“I feel #MunawarFaruqui is not at fault in this case. Seriously she is sounding like a clout chaser to me.”

Khan recently made serious charges against Munawar, claiming he was 'double dating' her. Ayesha stated that before to Bigg Boss 17, Munawar approached her on social media about appearing in a song video, but she declined,“The video never happened, but the second time I met, he was like 'I love you'.”

Ayesha further claimed that when she asked Munawar about his relationship with his girlfriend Nazila, he claimed that they had already broken up.“The first question I asked this man was if we start whatever we are doing, will anybody in your personal life be affected by it, to which he said 'no',” Ayesha added.

Khan also argued that she only learned that Munawar was double-dating her after he entered Bigg Boss 17.“I saw a story of him and his girlfriend (Nazila) on the latter's account and realised that he was dating me while being in a relationship with her,” she said.