Stockholm to Gothenburg: 7 places to visit in Sweden this December

Stockholm to Gothenburg, Sweden beckons with enchanting destinations this December. Immerse yourself in the historic charm of Gamla Stan, experience the festive allure of Liseberg in Gothenburg, and venture into the winter magic of Kiruna's Northern Lights

Explore historic Gamla Stan, visit the Royal Palace, and immerse in festive vibes at Old Town's Christmas markets with traditional Swedish crafts and seasonal treats

Enjoy the magic of Liseberg's Christmas market, stroll through Haga's charming district, and engage in family-friendly fun at the interactive Universeum

Witness the mesmerizing Northern Lights, tour the Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi, and experience the unique culture of Swedish Lapland

Immerse in Sámi traditions at the Jokkmokk Winter Market, one of Sweden's oldest, and explore the rich heritage at the Ájtte Museum

Marvel at Uppsala Cathedral's grandeur, delve into history at the Gustavianum museum, and enjoy the city's cultural richness

Admire the Turning Torso's architectural marvel, relax in Kungsparken and Slottsträdgården, and indulge in the festive spirit at Gustav Adolfs Torg's Christmas market

Experience breathtaking winter landscapes in Abisko National Park, ascend Nuolja for panoramic views, and embark on thrilling adventures like dog sledding