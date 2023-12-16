British Experts Emphasise Global Significance Of Upcoming COP29 Event In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kings College London hosted a conference on the outcome of the
28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, Azernews reports.
The event, organised by Britain's Diplomat magazine together
with the Institute of Politics and the Zero Emissions Mission
Coalition, was attended by prominent British politicians and
leading climate experts, including former Prime Minister Theresa
May, shadow minister for energy security and zero emissions Ed
Miliband, former UK minister for business, energy and industry
Chris Skidmore, representatives of academia and diplomatic corps
accredited in London.
The Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK reports that Theresa May,
speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference, spoke about the
environmental and economic benefits of "green" energy and informed
about the work and plans of the UK aimed at achieving the goal of
zero emission.
She called on countries to implement the decisions taken at
COP28 without wasting time.
Within the framework of the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to
Britain Elin Suleymanov, speaking at the panel session on "What
should be the ambition for COP", noted that Armenia, along with
other countries in the East European Group, supported Azerbaijan's
candidature for COP29, which is a historic event.
Emphasising that this was possible as a result of direct
bilateral negotiations, Elin Suleymanov added: "It is gratifying
that efforts related to the transition to green energy also
contribute to sustainable peace in the region."
According to him, the unanimous support of Azerbaijan's
candidature by the East European Group member states, including
Armenia, is the result of the trust placed in the country.
This is a success not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the
whole region, as Azerbaijan, having become the organiser of the
next COP event, will represent the whole region.
The Ambassador said that Azerbaijan is a leader in the region in
efforts related to the transition to alternative energy and is
expanding its activities in this direction day by day.
Since 2019, Azerbaijan has successfully presided over the
Non-Aligned Movement, which unites 120 member countries, which
demonstrates the country's ability to consolidate the interests of
multiple parties and achieve consensus.
Referring to Azerbaijan's concrete steps related to the
transition to green energy, Suleymanov noted that ensuring that
developing countries have access to the necessary technologies and
investments is important for achieving the goals set out in the COP
framework.
Citing as an example the successful experience of Azerbaijan as
the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement in the field of ensuring
equitable access of developing countries to vaccines against the
COVID-19 pandemic, the diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan within the
framework of COP29, along with other issues, can promote the issue
of providing developing countries with necessary technologies. The
Ambassador noted that Azerbaijan, which will host the COP29 event,
is ready to work with all partners to make a positive contribution
to the process and turn it into a successful experience.
Speaking at the panel session, former British Minister for
Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment Lord Goldsmith,
focusing on issues such as biodiversity and nature conservation,
said it is desirable that concrete steps be taken at the next COP
conference organised by Azerbaijan.
The speakers assessed as important progress the agreement on the
transition from traditional fuels in the documents adopted as a
result of the COP28 event.
The speakers also emphasised the relevance of involving the
private sector in the COP process, addressing nature conservation
and biodiversity issues at the upcoming COP events, and considering
climate change as one of the priority problems causing damage to
health.
Noting that mitigation of climate change directly depends on the
implementation of decisions taken at the events held so far, the
speakers said that in this context they have great expectations
from the forthcoming COP29 conference in Azerbaijan.
Concluding the meeting, Ed Miliband emphasised Britain's
commitment to the process and said that the work to be done over
the next two years, including the event in Azerbaijan, will be
crucial in terms of achieving the goals set by the states to
mitigate climate change.
