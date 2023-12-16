Molbio Diagnostics Partners With Finnish Innovators Testi Technologies To Commercialize Cutting-Edge Saliva Based Self-Test Kits

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Goa, 14th December 2023: Molbio Diagnostics, a leading player in point of care diagnostics has announced its partnership with Finnish innovation leader, Testi Technologies, to manufacture its flagship product PROMILLESS - a saliva-based diagnostics test to measure body alcohol content.



According to the World Health Organization, alcohol consumption contributes to 3 million deaths each year globally as well as to the disabilities and poor health of millions of people. The harmful use of alcohol is responsible for 5.1% of the global burden of disease.



PROMILLESS, an easy to use, low cost, SALIVA based self-diagnostics test that has been developed together with VTT (Technical Research Centre of Finland) is a CE approved class 1 device that is patented worldwide. The self-test alcohol strip recognizes alcohol content from saliva and determines if the alcohol content is above or below the indicated threshold level. This will help us enjoy life responsibly and with reliable information we can make the right choices. The self-test will be available over the counter for use by consumers and law enforcement.



Testi Technologies Oy, a Finnish innovation leader, specializes in developing groundbreaking saliva-based enzymatic tests. Collaborating with VTT Finland, they have pioneered "smart" enzymatic ink, propelling their flagship product, the "Promilless" alcohol content test, to near a million sales and earning EU Class I medical device registration.



Molbio diagnostics, a pioneer in revolutionary point of care diagnostics, will strengthen its commitment to providing accessible healthcare solutions by developing a strategic collaboration with Testi Technologies in the areas of technical development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and promotion of an array of diagnostic products.



"This partnership unites Testi Technologies' innovation in enzymatic test technology with Molbio Diagnosticsâ€TM technological strength, production capabilities and extensive global network. Together, we are set to revolutionize healthcare diagnostics, blending our strengths to offer advanced, accessible solutions. This collaboration is a powerful step towards making a significant impact on global health," says Mr. Tommi Vaskivuo, Chairman, Testi Technologies Ltd.



Broadening its scope, Testi Technologies is venturing into both human and pet healthcare markets with a forthcoming saliva-based glucose test. This expansion is part of a well-structured product roadmap, underlining Testi Technologies' commitment to revolutionizing healthcare diagnostics through a series of innovative enzymatic medical tests.



Under the current agreement, Molbio will have the rights to commercialize, market and sell PROMILLESS under its own brand name globally.



Mr. Sriram Natarajan, Chief Executive Officer of Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd says, â€œWe are delighted to be a joint development, manufacturing and go to market partner of Testi Technologies. Their non-invasive enzymatic testing technology enables simple, rapid and accurate detection of analytes in saliva, by just touching the test stick to tongue. The current test for alcohol, the upcoming test for glucose and many more human and veterinary tests in the pipeline will prove to berevolutionary.â€



About Molbio Diagnostics:



Molbio Diagnostics is Indiaâ€TMs first â€ ̃unicornâ€TM in the medical technology sector that brings to healthcare professionals worldwide the TruelabÂ® Real-Time Quantitative micro-PCR system comprising TruenatÂ® technology that makes Real-Time PCR testing possible in all laboratories, in the field and near-patient settings. With a large and growing menu of TruenatÂ® assays for infectious diseases, including TB, COVID- 19, HIV, HCV, HBV, HPV, Influenza, etc., this rapid, portable technology enables early and accurate diagnosis and initiation of correct treatment right at the first point of contact.



So far, the platform is deployed in over 6,000 PHC/CHCs in India and over 1500 testing centers in over 70 countries around the world. Molbio currently has partnerships with SigTuple, ShanMukha Innovations, Niramai Health Analytix and a majority stake in Prognosys Medical Systems.



About Testi Technologies:



Testi Technologies is a Finnish deep tech company â€“ innovator and manufacturer of enzymatic fast monitoring and screening solutions of critical biological functions. Addressing a fast-growing market of over 24 Bn USD. Owns core IP for printed intelligence tests. The first commercial product launched in 2021: CE certified was an Alcohol body content measurement from saliva and their first own manufacturing line was established in 2021 (up to 100k test / month), including R&D facilities in Oulu, Finland. They are coming up with strong and exciting products in the pipeline as they continue to leverage innovative intelligent paper technology.



