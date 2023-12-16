Holding COP29 In Baku Foreshadows Azerbaijan's Successful Foreign Policy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The UN Climate Change Conference is today the highest
negotiating body for implementing the provisions of the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol
(KP) and the Paris Agreement (PA). These events started in 1995 and
were initially small working sessions. Over time, they have become
one of the largest forums convened under the auspices of the UN and
other international organizations.
Negotiations at the Conferences have become increasingly
multifaceted and have a very rich agenda. The number of official
government delegations from around the world, experts of various
levels, civil society representatives and the media is growing.
Climate change includes both global warming caused by
anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases and the resulting
large-scale changes in weather patterns. Since the mid-twentieth
century, humans have affected the Earth's climate system to an
unprecedented degree and this has caused changes on a global scale.
A major contributor to warming is greenhouse gas emissions, more
than 90% of which are carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane. One of the
main sources of these emissions is the burning of natural fuels
(coal, oil, and gas) for energy consumption, agriculture, and
logging. When greenhouse gas concentrations increase, the global
surface temperature of the Earth also rises.
Climate change can lead to environmental disasters such as
rising temperatures, increased storms, droughts, species
extinction, food shortages, increased health risks and rising sea
levels. Therefore, all countries in the world should do their best
to prevent environmental disasters by considering the
above-mentioned factors.
To prevent environmental disasters and climate change, the
world's oil and gas producing countries must reduce their use of
oil and gas and accelerate their transition to renewable energy
sources. In this context, the COP28 conference assessed the
renewable energy potential of the participating countries and
exchanged views.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijani delegation also took part
in the COP28 event held in Dubai this year.
The main goal of the Azerbaijani delegation was to share best
practices in the field of climate change and promote discussion on
sustainable approaches in the field of humanitarian demining, as
well as to draw attention to the importance of protecting
ecosystems while ensuring the security of communities.
We would like to note that despite the end of the 44-day war
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, there are still difficulties
related to demining Garabagh. The planted landmines in the
territory of Garabagh have had a serious impact on the environment
of Azerbaijan. Among these impacts, the main factor has been
serious damage to agriculture. The main purpose of the presentation
at this conference was to discuss and address the problem of mined
areas in Azerbaijan.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan is one of the countries that
has a high potential for renewable energy sources. Thus, the
potential of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan amounts to 200
GW.
Even though Azerbaijan is rich in energy resources, i.e. oil and
gas, and the country is known as an energy exporter in the world,
the use of renewable energy sources has always been at the center
of attention. Energy security and diversifying it with the help of
green energy has been one of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's
main goals. For this purpose, he signed a decree on establishing
the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources on September 22,
2020. In addition, legislation, laws, and regulations have been
adopted in the country for the development of the renewable energy
sector.
Speaking at the COP28 event, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov
noted that Azerbaijan has already started cooperation in the field
of green energy with seven international companies. Becoming a
green developing country and achieving a clean environment by 2030
has been identified as one of the national priorities for
socio-economic development. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz
Shahbazov held a meeting with Vice President of Vestas Company
Morten Dyrholm.
The minister noted that Azerbaijan's projects and plans for
green energy were discussed at the meeting. In addition, the
parties considered the possibility of the production of wind
turbines in Azerbaijan. Parviz Shahbazov said that the production
of turbines by Vestas in Azerbaijan will accelerate the transition
to the use of wind energy.
The representative of SOCAR in his speech at the COP28 conference
also stated that the main goals of the company are to reduce to
zero flaring in the process of gas production and reduce the
intensity of waste.
One of the steps that demonstrates how much Azerbaijan attaches
importance to environmental issues and green energy is its
eagerness to hold COP29 in Baku. The said event will be a good
opportunity for Azerbaijan and other countries to come together
once again not only for negotiations but also for action. I think
that COP29 will become a conference not only for discussion but
also for decisions and actions.
Besides, holding COP29, one of the largest and most important
interstate conferences in Azerbaijan in 2024, is another triumphant
victory of President Ilham Aliyev. It is one of the biggest
successes of our foreign policy. At the same time, it is a solid
response to some circles that have been waging a dirty campaign
against Azerbaijan lately.
In addition, the conference will further enhance Azerbaijan's
reputation. It should be noted that many international conferences
have been held in Azerbaijan in recent years. Azerbaijan is a
member of a number of international organizations such as United
Nations Organization - UNO, Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe - OSCE, Non-Alignment Movement - NAM,
Organization of Turkic-Speaking States - OTS, Council of Europe -
CE, Organization of Islamic Cooperation - OIC, UNESCO, ISESCO,
Commonwealth of Independent States - CIS and so on. This indicates
that Azerbaijan is rapidly developing and integrating into the
world community.
Today, the political and economic potential of the Republic of
Azerbaijan has increased, our country has become a political and
economic center in the region, and its influence and position in
the international political arena have been further strengthened.
These successes are the logical result of the political course once
defined by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and now successfully
pursued by President Ilham Aliyev.
Regarding COP29, President Ilham Aliyev chaired a meeting on
December 15, 2023, which once again confirmes the seriousness that
Baku attaches to the issue. As the President said the decision to
hold the conference in Baku had been taken by countries all over
the world a few days ago, and thus Azerbaijan was once again given
great trust and respect.
"We deserve it, as a result of our policy we have taken very
strong positions in the world. Respect for Azerbaijan in the
international arena is growing day by day, and we have earned this
respect with our deeds, work and policy. Our independent policy,
principled position, adherence to international law, loyalty and at
the same time restoration of sovereignty on the territory of the
country have further increased respect for us," President Ilham
Aliyev said.
At COP29, 10 thousand foreign delegates will come to Azerbaijan.
According to some estimates, about 70-80 thousand foreign guests
will visit the country. Needless to say, like other events,
Azerbaijan will hold COP29 at a high level and it will be another
great success.
