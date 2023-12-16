Setback For India Women's Team As Shubha Satheesh Out With Broken Finger

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Shubha Satheesh, the young left-handed top-order batter who impressed everyone with her temperament in scoring a maiden half-century on debut in the ongoing one-off Women's Test against England, will no longer part in the match being played at the DY Patil Stadium after suffering an injury.

Shubha, who top-scored with 69 in India's first innings total of 428, did not bat in India's second innings because of a broken finger and was withdrawn from the Test for treatment and rehabilitation.

Though it was known on the second day itself that she was unlikely to bat because of an injury, the BCCI confirmed the news only on Saturday morning. It, however, did not give any details about how Shubha suffered the injury and for how long she be out of action.

This makes the 24-year-old allrounder, who bowls medium pace, doubtful for India's next Test against Australia and the subsequent ODI and T20I series as she is unlikely to recover from a broken finger within a week. The Australia series is set to start on December 21 with the only Test at the Wankhede Stadium.

It's a big setback for the young woman batter as she had made it to the Indian team after playing domestic cricket for 6-7 years. She had done well in the first innings against England and would have been looking forward to playing Australia, the strongest team in women's cricket.

