Kyrgyzstan And Türkiye Discuss Cooperation In Military-Technical Sphere

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the military-technical sphere, and also discussed the progress of the implementation of agreements reached during the visits of the military departments of Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye.

Plans for upcoming events, visits and summits next year were reportedly discussed. Particular attention is paid to cooperation in the field of military medicine. The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan gave a positive assessment of the productive visit of Turkish specialists to Kyrgyzstan from October 30 to November 3, 2023.