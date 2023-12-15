Kyrgyzstan And Türkiye Discuss Cooperation In Military-Technical Sphere

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Ambassador of
Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with Turkish Defense Minister
Yashar Guler, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
According to the information, the meeting discussed current
issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the
military-technical sphere, and also discussed the progress of the
implementation of agreements reached during the visits of the
military departments of Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye.
Plans for upcoming events, visits and summits next year were
reportedly discussed. Particular attention is paid to cooperation
in the field of military medicine. The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan
gave a positive assessment of the productive visit of Turkish
specialists to Kyrgyzstan from October 30 to November 3, 2023.
