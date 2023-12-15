               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kyrgyzstan And Türkiye Discuss Cooperation In Military-Technical Sphere


12/15/2023 7:16:54 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev met with Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the military-technical sphere, and also discussed the progress of the implementation of agreements reached during the visits of the military departments of Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye.

Plans for upcoming events, visits and summits next year were reportedly discussed. Particular attention is paid to cooperation in the field of military medicine. The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan gave a positive assessment of the productive visit of Turkish specialists to Kyrgyzstan from October 30 to November 3, 2023.

MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107605565

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search