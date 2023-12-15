War Update: 82 Military Clashes Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eighty-two combat engagements have occurred on the front between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops in the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Shakhtarske, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched strikes on seven Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit four enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two ammunition depots.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 11 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 17 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

Also, over the past day, Ukraine's air defense units have destroyed one Russian Kh-59 guided missile.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled five enemy attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Terny, Yampolivka; Luhansk region's Makiivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to break through Ukraine's defense lines. Ukrainian warriors repelled 17 enemy attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and 12 more attacks to the east of Stepove, to the south of Sieverne and Pervomaiske. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian military continue holding back enemy troops near the Donetsk region's Marinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. With the support of aircraft, the enemy launched 12 unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Pobieda, Marinka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks to the west of the Zaporizhzhia region's Novopokrovka and to the south of Robotyne.

Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched artillery strikes on the Kherson region's Krynky, Ivanivka, Tiahynka, Antonivka, and the city of Kherson.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on Russian occupiers.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine