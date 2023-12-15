Director/Producer Dave Wooley Of“Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over” Documentary Receives Honorary Doctorate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Director/Producer Dave Wooley (left) with Dr. Barry Craig (right), President of Huron University

Award Is In Recognition of Wooley's Extensive Body of Work

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Noted producer, writer, director Dave Wooley, who oversaw the making of the award winning documentary,“Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over”, was recently honored at Huron University, awarding the veteran entertainment producer with an Honorary Doctorate.Huron University President Dr. Barry Craig conferred the Doctorate to Wooley on December 8th,2023, during the institution's annual Scholarships and Awards ceremony within the campus' Frank Holmes Leadership Building theatre.“For over 30 years, David has been a champion and role-model for those in underserved communities facing barriers,” stated Dr. Craig.“His life hasn't been lived simply for himself. He has lived to create meaningful change and help those around him experience their full potential - a perfect fit for the vision we have here at Huron.”Wooley, a life-long entrepreneur who produced/directed many world-class entertainment and sporting events, accepted the honor gracefully -“What I want to be able to do is show kids of color, young girls and boys, that if it's possible for me it's possible for them too and encourage them to open that door. And I think that's what your fantastic president is doing here. He's opening the door for a generation that has often been overlooked. We're one race, the human race.”The co-author of music legend Dionne Warwick's best-selling autobiography, My Life, as I See It, Wooley was the sole producer who wrote and co-directed the award winning documentary“Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over" featured on CNN and HBO Max.A native of New York City's Harlem, Wooley has worked with legendary artists including Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Dionne Warwick, James Brown, Carlos Santana, Run-DMC, Elton John, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah and Alicia Keys. He started producing in the early 80's. Later, Wooley went on to become an adjunct business professor at Wilmington University where he has taught and mentored hundreds of young students for over 25 years.Wooley plans to return to Huron University in 2024 to mentor students in a workshop-style platform. The goal will be to help Huron students realize their entrepreneurial dreams as well as further mentor future leaders.

