Headliners: Andrew Bleeker

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke Media headlines recently, uncovering what they see as the greatest challenges and opportunities for the industry, where they find inspiration (and how they switch off), what they've learned about themselves, as well as the creative campaigns they love and the work they are most proud of.

In this week's Q&A, we speak to Andrew Bleeker, president of Bully Pulpit International, which has expanded into Europe with the acquisition of Boldt .



What are the greatest challenges and opportunities for the PR and communications industry over the next 12 months?



Two billion people will vote next year - the future of virtually every industry is at stake. Companies need to figure out how to navigate this and prepare for all outcomes, without ending up on the ballot themselves.



What's the best PR campaign you've seen recently and why?



I love the way McDonald's is celebrating the fact that one in eight Americans have worked in one of their restaurants. From letterman jackets to amplifying real stories of the role the franchise has played in so many lives, McDonald's is doing a tremendous job of cultivating employee pride.



What work from your team are you most proud of over the past year?



BPI's partnership with OneTen is a great example of our team's fantastic work. I'm also proud that OneTen, a coalition of companies focused on advancing one million Black Americans without a degree into family-sustaining jobs and founded by Ginni Rometty, Ken Chenault, and Ken Frazier, is led by many of our clients. This shift to skills-first hiring really shows the power of the scale of business to drive change. I'm also proud of the creative way we supported the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act with Climate Power. Together with children's author and illustrator Todd Parr, we published The Big Hope Plan, a story touting the impacts of the historic legislation, which was sent to every member of Congress who voted for it to share with their kids and grandkids.



What have you learned about yourself over the past couple of years?



No one has all the answers. However, if you have great people around you, the trick is to just keep going - and most of the time you can figure it out together.



How do you switch off and maintain wellness?



Having two kids and a puppy at home really forces it! Otherwise the only thing I have time for is audiobooks when I'm traveling (or walking the dog).



What cultural source (eg book/podcast/movie/TV show/music artist) has provided creative inspiration for you lately?



Book-wise, it's The Heart of Business by Hubert Joly, the former CEO of Best Buy. I keep coming back to his principles and admire his efforts to change the way we train the next generation of leaders. For the past few months, I've also been revisiting Jimmy Buffett's discography. I have always been a huge fan of his and was crushed by his death. I'm always energized by his spirit of positivity and growing older while not growing up.



If I wasn't working in PR/comms I would be...



Trying to build electric boats - hydrofoils are the future!