Turkmenistan Looks Forward To Strengthening Cooperation With UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 15. A meeting
of the Steering Committee on the implementation of the
Turkmenistan-UN cooperation program was held in Ashgabat under the
chairmanship of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov,
Trend reports.
Participants explored ways to improve cooperation in the
implementation of joint projects and initiatives.
The event was attended by UN representatives in Turkmenistan,
members of Parliament, the Commissioner for Human Rights, and heads
of relevant ministries and departments.
Furthermore, the parties agreed on the importance of
systematizing the processes for the implementation of collaborative
initiatives as well as the urgency of resuming the work of the
Turkmen-UN Strategic Advisory Council.
Food security, digitalization, education, health, and human
rights protection were among the topics highlighted.
Meanwhile, the development of collaboration between the United
Nations and Turkmenistan is a dynamic process based on shared
commitments to sustainable development, human rights, and global
issues.
The country is actively involved in UN partnership initiatives,
focusing on improving education, health, and environmental
sustainability.
