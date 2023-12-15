UAE Stun Pakistan And Make History By Reaching ACC U19 Asia Cup Final

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 4:50 PM

Last updated: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 10:19 PM

Hosts UAE made history by stunning giants Pakistan to enter the final of the Asian Cricket Council Under 19 Asia Cup at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on Friday.

The UAE defended a total of 193 to win by 11 runs by dismissing Pakistan for 182 in 49.3 overs.

This is the first time that the UAE has made it to the final of a top tournament at junior or senior level.

Earlier in the tournament, the UAE had shocked Test-playing team Sri Lanka.

The UAE will take on Bangladesh in the final on Sunday. Bangladesh defeated India by 4 wickets in the other semifinal.

Both the UAE and Bangladesh denied an India-Pakistan final.

Earlier, put into bat, the UAE posted 193 with captain Aayan Afzal Khan top scoring with 55 and opener Aryansh Sharma making a patient 46. Ethan D'Souza scored 37.

Khan's knock came from 57 deliveries and consisted on seven boundaries.

Pakistan bowler Ubaid Shah picked up 4-44, while Arafat Minhas and Ali Asfand took two wickets each.

Brief scores

Semifinals ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

UAE U19: 193 all out in 47.4 overs

Pakistan U19: 182 all out in 49.3 overs.