Singapore Takes Center Stage As Global Philanthropic Hub At The 6Th Giving Economy Forum

The Giving Economy Forum solidified Singapore's position as a global leader in philanthropy and a gateway to global alliances for social impact.

- Chet JainnSINGAPORE, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The vibrant city of Singapore solidified its position as a global leader in philanthropy this week, playing host to the prestigious 6th Giving Economy Forum at the NUS Shaw Foundation Alumni Center Auditorium. A beacon of hope and innovation, the event brought together visionary philanthropists, social entrepreneurs, and changemakers like His Excellency Ambassador Mr. K. Kesavapany, Mr. Jack Sim of World Toilet Organization, Philanthropist, Mr. Jayesh Parekh, and Mr. Chet Jainn, Founder/Chairman of Crowdera Group to explore and celebrate impactful initiatives, particularly within Southeast Asia.A Hub for Digital Innovation in Social Impact:Recognizing Singapore's burgeoning strength in technology and innovation, the Forum explored how to leverage these assets to create a dynamic digital ecosystem for social impact initiatives. This focus on digital solutions, was echoed during the panel discussion championed by speakers involved at the governance level. Singapore has the potential to become a pioneer in the philanthropic landscape, paving the way for sustainable and scalable solutions to pressing regional challenges.Financial Inclusion Takes Center Stage:A central theme of the Forum was financial inclusion, particularly within Southeast Asia. The introduction of the FIDES grant, designed to empower micro and small institutions with digital transformation tools, signifies a crucial step towards fostering economic equality and empowering marginalized communities. Leaders like His Excellency Ambassador Mr. K. Kesavapany emphasized this commitment, ensuring financial access becomes a reality for individuals and communities across the region.Celebrating Changemakers and Igniting Inspiration:The 6th Giving Economy Forum was more than a discussion of solutions; it was a celebration of those who are making a difference. It featured a captivating panel discussion on how Singapore can strengthen South-to-South partnerships, foster a digital culture, and harness AI for social impact. Notable panelists included Mr. Lim Soon Ying, Founder of Digital Philanthropy, Ms. Audrey Ong, Board Member of Singapore Gymnastics, and Ms. May Ann Lim, Director, Fair Tech Institute, Access Partnership.The prestigious Giving Economy Awards recognized outstanding individuals and organizations from Southeast Asia, including Professor Jack Sim's LifeTime Excellence Award for his groundbreaking work in“Sanitation for All”, Mr. Denison Jayasooria for setting up an All Party Parliamentary Group in Malaysia for localizing UNSDGs with over 300 solution enabling organizations, and Mr. Jayesh Parekh and Mr. Patrick Liew for their continued philanthropic endeavors. Their inspiring stories and unwavering dedication served as a powerful call to action for the entire philanthropic community.Singapore: A Gateway to Global Impact:The Forum's success transcended borders, solidifying Singapore's position as a gateway to global alliances and a driving force in shaping the future of philanthropic fundraising. By infusing the Giving Economy concept into its core, Singapore, with the support of individuals like Dr. Rajan Samuel, MD/CEO Crowdera Foundation, and Chet Jainn, Founder/Chairman Crowdera Group & Giving Economy Forum, are forging a path towards a future where effective and sustainable solutions are accessible to all.Join the Movement:The 6th Giving Economy Forum may have concluded, but the movement it ignited continues. The Giving Economy Festival, announced by Crowdera Foundation, invites everyone to participate in supporting social initiatives from Thanksgiving to Christmas to be celebrated each year wherein Crowdera Foundation would support institutions through various technology grants. Whether through financial contributions, volunteerism, or simply sharing stories of hope and inspiration, everyone can play a role in creating a more just and equitable world, as champions like Crowdera Foundation demonstrated.The 6th Giving Economy Forum has left an indelible mark on the landscape of philanthropy. By embracing digital innovation, championing financial inclusion, and celebrating changemakers, Singapore has cemented its role as a global leader in social impact. The event was hosted by core pillars of Crowdera including Mr. Manish Satnaliwala, Mr. Pramod Jain, Mr. Shriharsha Bhat, Mr. Kapil Jain and Dr. Rajan Samuel. Join the movement and be a part of a future where giving back creates a ripple effect of positive change, not just in Southeast Asia, but across the world.For media inquiries and further information, please contact:Dr. Rajan SamuelMD/CEO, Crowdera Foundation......About the Giving Economy Forum:The Giving Economy Forum is a global platform hosted by Crowdera Foundation that aims to unite philanthropists, social entrepreneurs, and changemakers to drive positive change and create sustainable solutions for humanitarian needs. The Forum is a community of over 5000 changemakers and has chartered membership of over 300 global leaders from impact space.About Crowdera Foundation:Crowdera Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to democratizing access to resources for social impact initiatives worldwide. Through grants, mentorship programs, and support structures, Crowdera Foundation empowers individuals and organizations to make a meaningful difference in their communities. 