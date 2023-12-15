Education City Stadium Set To Host Fundraiser

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Education City Stadium is set to be filled with spectators at the 'Stand with Palestine' fundraising event which includes a football match featuring several stars this evening.

The initiative is launched by students of Qatar Academy Doha – affiliated with the Qatar Foundation –to engage the local community in events and activities in solidarity with people in Palestine, who have been subjected to brutal Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The initiative's flagship event is a football showdown featuring local and international players, media personalities, influencers, and students from Qatar Academy Doha and the Palestinian School.



The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Palestine, and at half-time, there will be a draw for prizes for spectators.

The event also includes a variety of pre-match activities, featuring music performances by artists Nasser Al-Kubaisi, Dana Al Meer, Nesma Emad and Hala Al Emadi, performing the songs 'Palestine Arabiye' and 'Mawtini' (My Homeland) and a drone show.

Tickets for the event were sold out well in advance, which shows the keenness of the local community in Qatar to help the affected people of Palestine. Donations also will be collected in cooperation with Qatar Charity through a link that will be shared on the screens in the stadium, and the collected amount will be announced during the event.

More than 100 students from Qatar Academy Doha are volunteering in the event under the supervision of school teachers. The Asian Football Confederation also trained the volunteers.

The Education Stadium gate will open at 4pm and the event will begin at 6pm, with the football match scheduled at 7pm and will be played for two halves of 30 minute each.

A host of former and current football players and media personalities who will take part in the event are: Ferjani Sassi, Younes Ahmed, Meshal Abdullah, Younis Mahmoud, Javi Martinez,

Meshal Mubarak, Fabio Cesar, Ahmed Hassan, Belal Mohamed, Badr Benoun, Naser Kamel, Essam El Hadary, Mohamed Saadon Al Kuwari, Nasser Al Shamrani, Alfonso Alves, Sofiane Boufal, Abdelatif Bahdari and Ibrahim Al Ghanim.