'Kaun Banega Crorepati': Suhana Khan Couldn't Answer THIS Question About Shah Rukh Khan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan just made her acting debut in 'The Archies' along with Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Mendd. The film was released on Netflix earlier this month and is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Recently, the cast of the film was on Amitabh Bachchan's show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and the host asked a question related to Shah Rukh Khan which Suhana did not know and this stunned everyone.

The question

Question- Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honors?

Options- (A) Padma Shri, (B) Legion of Honour, (C), L'Etoile d'Or and (D) Volpi Cup.

Suhana's response

Suhana quickly answered,“(A) Padma Shri”. This left both Amitabh and Vedang in shock and Vedang said,“How could you get that wrong?”

Volpi Cup was the correct response to the question. In 2005, the Government of India bestowed the Padma Shri award to Shah Rukh Khan.

Amithabh's response

Amitabh Bachchan quipped in Hindi that, the daughter does not know what the father has got. Father has sent her only by telling her that the person sitting in front of her has played the role of his father; and that I should ask his daughter easy questions. Now, that I have asked her an easy question, she still doesn't not know the answer.”

Amitabh had earlier in the episode questioned Suhana if SRK had given her any advice before she came on the quiz show. She said that he asked her to remind you that you have played his father onscreen and hence ask easy questions.