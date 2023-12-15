New Azerbaijan Party Pre-Appoints Plenipotentiary Representatives To Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Plenipotentiary
representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in the
extraordinary presidential election have been appointed, Trend reports.
The decision was made at today's enlarged meeting of the YAP
board.
Deputy Chairman of YAP, head of the Party's Central Office,
Tahir Budagov and Deputy Chairman of the Party, Deputy Prime
Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, were appointed as authorized
representatives at the extraordinary presidential election.
Deputy Head of the YAP Central Office, Ahliman Taghiyev was
appointed authorized representative on financial issues.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107601797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.