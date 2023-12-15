Citi On Unlocking The Perks Of Premium Banking With Citibank: Here's How

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- High-net-worth individuals seeking exclusive wealth management services beyond the scope of personal banking may consider Citigold, a premier banking service offered by Citi. As a leading provider of premium banking services in the UAE, Citi aims to augment clients' wealth management experiences by providing solutions tailored to their specific financial requirements and personal aspirations. On top of a rewarding wealth management journey, Citigold clients can also look forward to exclusive banking and lifestyle privileges.



Keep reading to learn more about the key features and benefits of Citigold:



Premier Banking Services

Citigold clients will have access to onshore and offshore premier banking services and various wealth products and solutions across Singapore and the UAE. All of the client's wealth management solutions will be overseen and managed by a Relationship Manager based in the UAE.



Wealth Advisory

With a Citigold account, clients will be assisted by a wealth management advisory team led by a dedicated Relationship Manager. Together with an insurance specialist and a treasury expert, the advisory team will support clients in identifying and leveraging wealth-building and investment opportunities across the globe. From investment advisory and asset allocation to insurance planning, the advisory team will help clients develop customized wealth management plans according to their financial goals and aspirations.



Exclusive Privileges

On top of premier banking and wealth advisory services, Citigold clients have access to a suite of exclusive, world-class privileges, including a complimentary Citi Credit Card, preferential rates on banking transactions, and priority service. Citigold clients can also look forward to exciting lifestyle and travel privileges, including retail discounts and complimentary airport lounge access.



Global Access

Citigold clients can continue to access and manage their accounts under various global Citibank relationships from any part of the world in a single webpage. Additionally, Citigold clients can continue enjoying exclusive benefits like global ATM access, fee-free global money transfers, and updates on the latest global market insights.



To qualify for a Citigold account, individuals are required to maintain a minimum of USD 200,000 (or its equivalent in other currencies) across cash, investments, and deposits. Interested individuals may submit the online application form. The Citigold team will be in touch shortly.



Conclusion



With a Citigold relationship, clients can not only access premier banking services but also enjoy a host of other benefits, including assistance from a dedicated advisory team, access to world-class wealth management and investment opportunities, and exclusive lifestyle and travel privileges . Individuals seeking a more tailored and exclusive banking experience may consider applying for a Citigold premium banking account.



About Citibank UAE

Citibank UAE offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, and personal loans. Citibank UAE aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the Middle East in an ever-changing financial landscape.



Disclaimer

The content reflects the view of the article's author and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on the Citibank UAE website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.



