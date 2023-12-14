Zelensky Arrives In Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived unexpectedly in Frankfurt.
This was reported by the Frankfurt police on the social network X .
Law enforcement officials informed that due to Zelensky's visit to the land of Hesse, movement in the entire region is restricted. It was later reported that the restriction had been lifted. Read also: Zelensky
to EU leaders: Today is day when determination will be either in Brussels or in Mosco
Bild informs that Zelensky left Frankfurt for Wiesbaden.
Before that, the Ukrainian leader was in Oslo, Norway, following a trip to Argentina and the United States.
MENAFN14122023000193011044ID1107599843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.