Zelensky Arrives In Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived unexpectedly in Frankfurt.

This was reported by the Frankfurt police on the social network X .

Law enforcement officials informed that due to Zelensky's visit to the land of Hesse, movement in the entire region is restricted. It was later reported that the restriction had been lifted.

Bild informs that Zelensky left Frankfurt for Wiesbaden.

Before that, the Ukrainian leader was in Oslo, Norway, following a trip to Argentina and the United States.