Best Cities For Expats In 2023: Austria's Vienna Claims The Top Spot, Check Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a recent report released by Mercer's Quality of Living data that lists top 10 best cities across the world for to live in for expatriate employees and their families based on the essential feature 'standard of living,' the city of Vancouver occupied the top spot.

Considering work-life balance in these places along with quality of life in which 7 Western European cities dominated the top 10 list with 2 from Pacific. Canada's Vancouver was the only North American city in the list.

For those planning to settle in the top 10 cities of the world that provide high quality of living for international employees are listed below:Austria's capital city Vienna tops the quality of living ranking for 2023. Austria's largest city renowned for its rich history, architecture and culture is is Austria's most populous city . Service sector dominates Vienna's economy while private service sector provides most of the jobs's largest city Zurich occupies the second place is hailed for its political stability and high-quality infrastructure. It serves as economic centre and is home to many international companies. Service sector is the most important contributor to the economy while important industries include light industry, machine and textile industries and tourism Zealand's most populous city and the fifth largest city in Oceania, Aukland occupies the third place. Auckland that served as a capital city once provides its residents with a high standard of living, robust healthcare and a dynamic cultural scene.

Copenhagen is the capital and most populous city of Denmark. Copenhagen became the capital of Denmark in the early 15th century. Copenhagen serves as the cultural, economic and governmental centre of Denmark and is one of the major financial centres of Northern Europe with the Copenhagen Stock Exchange. Renowned for its bicycle-friendly infrastructure, the city offers green spaces and outstanding healthcare and education systems city of Switzerland is the second-most populous city. Geneva's economy is largely service-driven and the financial sector is dominated by three main sectors including commodity trade, trade finance and wealth management. It is renowned for world's free trade in oil, sugar, grains and oil seeds. It is known for its economic prosperity, efficient public transportation, and cultural offerings city in Germany is among one of the most populous cities of the country. It is known for its economic prosperity, efficient public transportation, and cultural offerings. Frankfurt has one of the highest concentration of jobs in Germany. It is the home to two important central banks: the German Bundesbank and the European Central Bank, Germany These cities are known for their economic prosperity, efficient public transportation, and cultural offerings. The city boasts 20 universities and holds the distinction of being the safest city in Germany according to a research by Studying-in-Germany. It has one of the finest healthcare systems but secures the position of the second most expensive German city city in Canada is hailed for its“outdoor recreation and cosmopolitan living” and is the only North American city in the list. It provides its residents with outdoor recreation facilities as well as cosmopolitan living is among one of the most populous cities in Australia. It is world-renowned for its landmarks, thriving economy, and diverse lifestyle options. Notable concentration of foreign banks and multinational corporations in Sydney marks it as Australia's financial capital and one of Asia Pacific's leading financial hubs.

Dusseldorf city in Germany is the administrative and cultural centre of the industrial Rhine-Ruhr area. It is among one of the most populous cities of Germany and is the second-largest city in the state. The city is an important financial center and has become one of the top telecommunications centres in Germany The research involved 450 cities worldwide of which living conditions were analysed. The rankings are based on 39 factors including political and social environment, health, education, recreation and housing.

