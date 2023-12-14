Italian Company Aims To Draw Tourists To Tajikistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 14. Italian
Keios tourism company is set to work on attracting tourists to
Tajikistan in the future, responsible tourism expert in the company
Peter Nizette said, Trend reports.
This was brought up during his meeting with Rajabboy Ahmadzoda,
the head of Tajikistan's Sughd region. Nizette stated that the
objective of his visit to Tajikistan is to explore the prospects in
the tourism sector and to carry out projects in this domain.
During the discussion, Ahmadzoda described Sughd to entail 45
tourism enterprises and 225 tourism routes. To accommodate both
domestic and foreign tourists, adequate accommodations like as
hotels, recreation centers, sanatoriums, health resorts, cultural
and amusement parks, museums, landmarks, historical, and ancient
sites are available.
The Sughd area continually promotes tourist development, with
many visitors visiting Khujand, Panjakent, Istaravshan, Isfara,
Kanibadam, Asht, and the Matchinsky district.
Keios said in November of this year that it is working on the
construction of a Tourism Master Plan for Tajikistan's picturesque
Panjakent and Fann Mountains area. The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
is funding this effort, which is guided by Tajikistan's Committee
for Tourism Development.
