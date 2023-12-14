PERNOD RICARD INDIA LAUNCHES LONGITUDE 77 – A LUXURIOUS NEW INDIAN SINGLE MALT ROOTED IN THE SPIRIT OF INDIA

(MENAFN- Avian We) 14 December 2023: Pernod Ricard India forays into the Indian Single Malt category with the launch of Longitude 77. Marking 30 years of the company’s presence in India, the announcement is a testament to the growing popularity of premium Indian spirits. Longitude 77 pays homage to the country’s enchanting spirit, historical craftsmanship, diverse culture, breathtaking landscape and unique terroir. The single malt’s name is inspired by the line of longitude that passes through the length of India at 77° East – symbolic of India’s position on the world map.



The brand ethos is intrinsically woven with the heritage of India and Pernod Ricard India’s steadfast dedication to innovation and investment in products made in India. It reimagines the legacy of Indian luxury by inspiring discerning consumers to discover and establish a deep and individualistic bond with their heritage. The single malt also caters to the increasing demand for premium and homegrown Indian spirits.



The launch of Longitude 77 was brought to life through a showcase of contemporary Indian luxury at DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram. The enthralling evening offered guests a glimpse into the story of Longitude 77, through a theatrical spectacle of ‘Reimagined India’, brought to life by beacons of authentic contemporary Indian luxury, led by the charismatic storyteller Arjun Rampal. The event was complemented by a presentation of cutting-edge Indian soundscapes curated by Indian-American musician Karsh Kale, a showcase of contemporary Indian fashion by designer Ashish Soni, and an exploration of the culinary arts by Chef Vicky Ratnani.



Encapsulating the enchanting spirit of India in style, the fashion showcase was a scintillating highlight of the event that represented elements from the North to the South. Together with celebrities Sandeepa Dhar from Kashmir, Sonam Bajwa from Punjab, Rajiv Makhni and Kalyani Chawla from Delhi, Arjun Rampal from Maharashtra, and Murali Kartik from Tamil Nadu, the fashion extravaganza put the spotlight on the longitude of India. Showstopper Bobby Deol added more panache as he walked the ramp in an indigo-coloured ensemble. The overall design scape was awash with the colour Indigo and evoked a sense of contemporary Indian luxury.



Produced in small batches in a distillery in Dindori, Nashik (Maharashtra), Longitude 77 brings together locally sourced ingredients and the craftmanship of Pernod Ricard’s master distiller to create a superior taste of luxury. Double matured, mellowed and knitted to perfection in American Bourbon barrels and wine casks, the single malt has a natural, mahogany colour – a true testament to its ageing process. It’s flavour profile is exquisitely smooth, full bodied and balanced, with hints of caramel, vanilla and a faint peat smoke that offers depth and complexity in every sip.



The bottle comes in an Indigo coloured matte finish box, the colour that India gave to the world. Both the box and the bottle feature a stamp depicting the map of India with the Longitude 77° passing through from the north to the south, a symbol that commemorates the best of India. The brand manifesto alludes to snow bound lairs, mountain waters, colours of the desert and fields of gold, encapsulating the iridescent essence of the country.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “As we celebrate 30 incredible years in India, our commitment to delivering quality brands and experiences gets enhanced with the launch of Longitude 77. Inspired by the line that runs through the heart and soul of India, Longitude 77 is a symbol of authentic contemporary Indian luxury.

Our Master Distiller has carefully crafted an exquisite liquid to celebrate and showcase India’s rich culture, heritage, terroir and craftsmanship. We believe that Longitude 77 will give the world a taste of “India Reimagined”.We are confident that this exceptional addition to our portfolio will be embraced by whisky enthusiasts across the world and elevate their convivial experience.”



Longitude 77 Master Distiller, R Natrajan shared, “It is an exciting time for Indian single malts as whisky enthusiasts discover the beauty of homegrown spirits. Longitude 77 is an Indian single malt that’s proud of its provenance, crafted with utmost care and attention. Produced in small batches, it seeks to represent the best of India’s rich terroir and local ingredients. The liquid has been double matured and brought to perfection in American Bourbon barrels and wine casks. The result is an exquisite, full bodied single malt with notes of caramel, vanilla, and subtle peat smoke. Longitude 77 is more than just a single malt; it is our homage to the enchanting spirit of India.”



Storyteller & Style Icon Arjun Rampal on the launch of Longitude 77 expressed, “I trace my roots to Madhya Pradesh where I grew up, did my schooling in Kodaikanal (Tamil Nadu) and launched my career in Maharashtra . So, my experience of India is diverse, like a journey along the Longitude 77. I think I embody the brand in more ways than one. It's a pleasure to represent a brand like Longitude 77, which beautifully pays homage to the enchanting spirit of India. The brand elevates India on the global stage, celebrating its rich culture, heritage, and terroir.”



Showstopper and actor Bobby Deol said, “I am very happy to be at the Longitude 77 launch. Raised in a proud Punjabi family in Mumbai, I carry our rich heritage with a touch of modern luxury. There’s something in our soil that keeps us rooted to our rich heritage. I believe in the power of reimagination. Any craft needs to evolve with time. I believe in reinventing myself and bringing freshness to my work. My association with this launch embodies that spirit.”

Indian American Musician Karsh Kale said, “My musical expression blends Tabla expertise with a passion for electronic beats, reflecting my contemporary Indian identity. Proud to contribute to Longitude 77 launch by creating music that complements the brand ethos. Congratulations, on this beautiful launch, Pernod Ricard India!”

Fashion Designer and Style Visionary Ashish Soni expressed, “Longitude 77, where every stitch weaves a tale of tradition and contemporary elegance. My passion manifested itself in luxurious captivating designs across Longitude 77. The curated collection for the launch showcased fashion from across the longitude brought to life through designs by Varun Bahl, Rajdeep Ranawat, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Shantanu & Nikhil. The launch evening was a mélange of different expressions creating a symphony of emotions intertwined to create an unforgettable tapestry of taste and style.”



Chef Vicky Ratnani said, “In every culinary masterpiece, there's a drive for perfection and innovation. Longitude 77 not only embraces these ideals but takes the culinary experience to new heights. Like India's rich food culture, the single malt category has much to offer, and Longitude 77 leads the way, presenting a reimagined India to seekers of Contemporary Indian Luxury.”



Actor Sonam Bajwa said, “As an actor, I've worked across diverse Indian cinema genres, experiencing rich culture from North to South. Delighted to associate with Longitude 77, a brand that mirrors this journey with its luxurious single malt spanning the length of the country.”

Actor Sandeepa Dhar said, “Growing up, I've been obsessed with everything quintessentially Indian—from traditional Bollywood dance or music to modern storytelling. It feels fantastic to celebrate the launch of Longitude 77, a brand that encapsulates the essence of reimagined contemporary India.”

Cricketer Murali Kartik said, “As an Indian sportsman, pride and respect for my country is engraved in my DNA. I am happy to be associated with Longitude 77 as it is a brand that is proud of what India stands for and celebrates its heritage and modernity in a unique, luxurious and contemporary way.”

Musician Shubha Mudgal said, “It's a pleasure to be here performing at the launch of Longitude 77. I appreciate how my style of contemporary Indian music resonates with the brand's vision of showcasing a reimagined creative side to India. It is rooted in Indian culture and future-forward in its approach at the same time.”

The launch event concluded on a high note with exclusive Longitude 77 sipping experience featuring serves celebrating the finest of Indian ingredients that have been granted GI tags for their uniqueness.

Longitude 77, now available in Goa, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Duty Free, is set to expand its presence across other markets and is aimed at providing a premium convivial experience while establishing a new benchmark for Indian whisky drinkers.





MENAFN14122023006926014934ID1107597031