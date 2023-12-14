Armenian Diaspora In The West Setting Some Countries Against Azerbaijan - Turkish FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Armenian diaspora in the West is setting some countries up against Azerbaijan, the Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan said during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

He noted that a historic opportunity for peace has arisen in the region.

"Currently, this opportunity has increased significantly. All parties must strive for peace and stability. Unfortunately, the Armenian diaspora in the West is using the Armenian people and inciting some countries against Azerbaijan. Instead of doing this, the Armenian people would be better off spending their energy on establishing normal relations with their neighbors,” he emphasized.

Fidan is on a working visit in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel