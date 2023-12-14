               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenian Diaspora In The West Setting Some Countries Against Azerbaijan - Turkish FM


12/14/2023 7:30:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Armenian diaspora in the West is setting some countries up against Azerbaijan, the Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan said during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

He noted that a historic opportunity for peace has arisen in the region.

"Currently, this opportunity has increased significantly. All parties must strive for peace and stability. Unfortunately, the Armenian diaspora in the West is using the Armenian people and inciting some countries against Azerbaijan. Instead of doing this, the Armenian people would be better off spending their energy on establishing normal relations with their neighbors,” he emphasized.

Fidan is on a working visit in Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107596733

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search