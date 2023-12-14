Armenian Diaspora In The West Setting Some Countries Against Azerbaijan - Turkish FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Armenian
diaspora in the West is setting some countries up against
Azerbaijan, the Foreign Minister of Türkiye Hakan Fidan said during
a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun
Bayramov, Trend reports.
He noted that a historic opportunity for peace has arisen in the
region.
"Currently, this opportunity has increased significantly. All
parties must strive for peace and stability. Unfortunately, the
Armenian diaspora in the West is using the Armenian people and
inciting some countries against Azerbaijan. Instead of doing this,
the Armenian people would be better off spending their energy on
establishing normal relations with their neighbors,” he
emphasized.
Fidan is on a working visit in Azerbaijan.
